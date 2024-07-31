Computers built for tough environments

Teguar’s waterproof computers are built for tough environments, where waterjets or strong chemicals are used for cleaning.
They are fully dustproof and waterproof, ideal for food and beverage manufacturing, meat/poultry processing, pharmaceutical processing, clean room manufacturing, and outdoor placements.
These waterproof PCs are built with SUS304 or SUS316L stainless steel and have fanless heatsink cooling systems. They are NEMA 4X rated, with IP ratings ranging from IP65 to IP69K; the latter boasting waterproof M12 connectors.
Boasting screen sizes ranging from 15 to 24 inches, the Stainless Steel Computers Series is powered by Intel’s 12th Generation CPU, ensuring high performance. Running on Windows 11, the user experience is seamless. What sets these computers apart is their stainless steel construction, making them resilient in harsh environments, with model TS-7010 equipped with a robust flat Wi-Fi antenna which guarantees connectivity in these challenging conditions.
These industrial computers redefine durability and reliability in the world of technology, seamlessly blending innovation with industrial strength.
