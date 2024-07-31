The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip. By integrating the entire signal conditioning circuitry required by the LTZ1000 into a single chip, the ADR1001 provides a significant reduction in overall solution area.
The on-chip heater allows the ADR1001 to achieve sub-ppm temperature coefficient performance and single-digit ppm long-term drift performance. Besides providing precision in all vectors, the ADR1001 incorporates features to reduce cost and design-in effort. These features include a pin-programmable internal thermostat, resistor-programmable heater current limit, open-collector power-good flag pin, hermetic surface-mount package, and an extra matched resistor pair. By default, the temperature setpoint is 70°C when no external resistor is connected to the TSET pin, and the internal heater current limit is 100 mA.
The integrated thin-film resistors and on-chip buffer can be used to provide standard output voltage reference values that are compatible with modern precision converters.
Material promises 100 times higher energy density
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.
Embedding AI into your next project?
AI & ML
ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems.
Five-port SPoE controller
Power Electronics / Power Management
SPoE simplifies system design and installation with standardised power and Ethernet data over a single-pair cable, and the LTC4296-1 has been designed for interoperability with 802.3cg powered devices.
Low power, low-noise amplifier
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADL8141 is a low power consumption, low-noise amplifier that operates from 14 to 24 GHz, and draws a supply current of 25 mA from a 2 V supply.
QLC Flash memory with the latest BiCS technology
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
KIOXIA has implemented the groundbreaking CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, which enables the creation of higher density devices and an industry-leading interface speed of 3,6nbsp;Gbps.
Zero drift current shunt monitors
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
General-purpose evaluation board
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.