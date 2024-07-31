Precision voltage reference

31 July 2024 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip. By integrating the entire signal conditioning circuitry required by the LTZ1000 into a single chip, the ADR1001 provides a significant reduction in overall solution area.

The on-chip heater allows the ADR1001 to achieve sub-ppm temperature coefficient performance and single-digit ppm long-term drift performance. Besides providing precision in all vectors, the ADR1001 incorporates features to reduce cost and design-in effort. These features include a pin-programmable internal thermostat, resistor-programmable heater current limit, open-collector power-good flag pin, hermetic surface-mount package, and an extra matched resistor pair. By default, the temperature setpoint is 70°C when no external resistor is connected to the TSET pin, and the internal heater current limit is 100 mA.

The integrated thin-film resistors and on-chip buffer can be used to provide standard output voltage reference values that are compatible with modern precision converters.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





