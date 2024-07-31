Multi-band GNSS chips

31 July 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The UBX-F10 Series from u-Blox are L1/L5 Band GNSS chips for use in urban environments. They have RF interference and jamming detection/reporting features for signal integrity and advanced filtering algorithms for spoofing detection and reporting.

These chips have an odometer that measures the travelled distance with support for different user profiles, and provides real-time position accuracy estimates with 95% confidence. They support GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC and SBAS (WAAS, EGNOS, GAGAN) constellations.

The UBX-F10 series chips have a tracking and navigation sensitivity of -167 dBm, cold start sensitivity of -148 dBm, and hot start sensitivity of -159 dBm. They have a cold start time of 28 seconds, and a reacquisition time of 1 second. The chips have a navigation update rate of up to 10 Hz. Power consumption is only 35 mW.

