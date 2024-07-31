Robbie Venter, former CEO of Altron, passes

It is with sadness that we report on the passing of the former chief executive and board member of South African technology group Altron, Robert (Robbie) Venter. Robbie was not just a visionary leader for Altron from 2001 to 2017, he was a cherished member of the Altron family. He was just 64 years old.
Robbie took over the reins from his father, the company’s founder, Bill Venter, in 2011, a role he held until 2017. While there, he led a restructuring of the group, helping to place it on a firmer footing. He was also pivotal in Altron's acquisition strategy in Europe and the UK.
Even after stepping down as chief executive, Robbie remained a valued non-executive director, contributing his wisdom and insights to the board. His outstanding contributions and leadership made a lasting impact on the technology sector and the broader business community.
