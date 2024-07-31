Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Robbie Venter, former CEO of Altron, passes

31 July 2024 News

It is with sadness that we report on the passing of the former chief executive and board member of South African technology group Altron, Robert (Robbie) Venter. Robbie was not just a visionary leader for Altron from 2001 to 2017, he was a cherished member of the Altron family. He was just 64 years old.


Robbie took over the reins from his father, the company’s founder, Bill Venter, in 2011, a role he held until 2017. While there, he led a restructuring of the group, helping to place it on a firmer footing. He was also pivotal in Altron's acquisition strategy in Europe and the UK.

Even after stepping down as chief executive, Robbie remained a valued non-executive director, contributing his wisdom and insights to the board. His outstanding contributions and leadership made a lasting impact on the technology sector and the broader business community.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Material promises 100 times higher energy density
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.

Read more...
Precision voltage reference
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip.

Read more...
Embedding AI into your next project?
Altron Arrow AI & ML
ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems.

Read more...
AI pest detection tool wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
News
Esther Kimani’s early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers.

Read more...
GSMA Open Gateway initiative services to combat fraud
News
Telecommunications operators Cell C, MTN, and Telkom have welcomed the launch of two universal network APIs, that will be available in South Africa, to help combat fraud and digital identity theft.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Challenges and opportunities
Technews Publishing News
Electronics manufacturing in South Africa is a sector of industry characterised by both significant challenges, and yet, promising opportunities. As the country continues to diversify, reducing its ...

Read more...
Resort raises the bar for sustainable solar energy
News
With all available space on the roof of Sun Central now covered by solar panels, the resort lifted its sights to the roof at The Palace, and the Sun City hotel.

Read more...
New operations manager at Deman
Deman Manufacturing News
Rudolf Herholdt has been appointed as the new operations manager at Deman. He adds 24 years of experience in multiple engineering fields and leadership positions to the Deman team.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins TDK’s distribution award
Avnet Abacus News
Avnet Abacus has secured a third consecutive win in the renowned TDK European Distribution Awards for 2023, receiving the Silver Award in the International Distributor category.

Read more...
Au-based Precision Die-Attach preforms
Techmet News
Compared to standard preforms, these gold-based PDA preforms offer a higher level of precision to reduce defects, control bondline thickness (BLT), and deliver high-yield performance and reliability in critical die-attach applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved