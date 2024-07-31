Schlegel switches available from TME

31 July 2024 Switches, Relays & Keypads

TME has announced that their catalogue has been expanded to include products from Schlegel. This German, family-owned company has until now specialised in the production of high-quality electromechanical components. Currently, it sells its products in over 80 countries, through a number of distributors, and through its own offices across Europe and Asia.

Thanks to the cutting-edge, centralised production facilities, Schlegel can swiftly adapt to the ever-changing market and customer needs. As a result, the company offers an attractive range of industrial switches meeting the requirements of the most common applications. At the same time, Schlegel puts a lot of emphasis on the quality and innovativeness of its offer.

The range of Schlegel products available at TME comprises contact blocks, compatible switches, and accessories. The first product category includes modules in many different contact configurations, starting from the most basic (a single NO or NC contact pair) to truly advanced switches (NCx3 + NO).

The electromechanical switches have been designed to withstand loads of 1,5 A at 250 V AC , 6 A at 440 V AC , and 2 A at 24 V DC , model dependent, and have a mechanical durability that can reach up to one million operating cycles.

For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299 , [email protected], www.tme.eu





