Electra Mining Africa

2-6 September

Johannesburg

Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa.

Register at www.electramining.co.za

IFA Berlin 2024

6-10 September

Messe Berlin, Germany

Experience tomorrow’s tech today at IFA Berlin 2024, one of the world’s largest consumer and home electronics shows. IFA showcases electronic innovations that inspire how we live, work, and play, without limits.

Register at https://www.ifa-berlin.com

Enlit Europe

22-24 October

Milan, Italy

Enlit connects industries, inspires action, and helps countries evolve into one decarbonised and digitalised energy system, the common purpose being to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy.

Register at www.enlit-europe.com

electronica 2024

12-15 November

Munich, Germany

Visitors can find high-performance systems and components from the micro- and nano-worlds of semiconductor and micro systems technology. Also included are measurement and sensor technology, display technology, and vehicle electronics.

Register at www.electronica.de/en/trade-fair

SEMI MEMS & Imaging Sensors

Summit 2024

14-15 November

Munich, Germany

Join this event for insights into the latest technological advancements and trends behind the growth of the MEMS and imaging sensors market. Connect with industry professionals and see the latest innovations in this field.

Register at https://bit.ly/45YnSdR





