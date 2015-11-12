EVENTS
30 August 2024
Electra Mining Africa
2-6 September
Johannesburg
Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa.
Register at www.electramining.co.za
IFA Berlin 2024
6-10 September
Messe Berlin, Germany
Experience tomorrow’s tech today at IFA Berlin 2024, one of the world’s largest consumer and home electronics shows. IFA showcases electronic innovations that inspire how we live, work, and play, without limits.
Register at https://www.ifa-berlin.com
Enlit Europe
22-24 October
Milan, Italy
Enlit connects industries, inspires action, and helps countries evolve into one decarbonised and digitalised energy system, the common purpose being to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy.
Register at www.enlit-europe.com
electronica 2024
12-15 November
Munich, Germany
Visitors can find high-performance systems and components from the micro- and nano-worlds of semiconductor and micro systems technology. Also included are measurement and sensor technology, display technology, and vehicle electronics.
Register at www.electronica.de/en/trade-fair
SEMI MEMS & Imaging Sensors
Summit 2024
14-15 November
Munich, Germany
Join this event for insights into the latest technological advancements and trends behind the growth of the MEMS and imaging sensors market. Connect with industry professionals and see the latest innovations in this field.
Register at https://bit.ly/45YnSdR
