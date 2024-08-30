Conical has moved

Conical Technologies, an importer and supplier of a comprehensive range of electrical, electronic, fibre, and microwave components, recently moved into new premises located at Building A, Erasmus Forum, 434 Rigel Avenue, Erasmusrand, Pretoria.
Read more...Infineon Academy Infineon Technologies
News
Infineon Academy offers a range of over 600 product and application trainings, all carefully curated to help visitors maximise the benefits of Infineon offerings.
Read more...Lifetime achievement award
News
KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash memory, is the recipient of the FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 for its vertical stacking technology.
Read more...Solar Youth Academy training programme
News
At the beginning of May 2024, 23 young people embarked on a solar training programme at the Solar Youth Academy in Cape Town. This pilot group has now graduated the first stage, with internships being provided for each graduate, providing proof that SA finally has a working and sustainable youth training programme with the potential to change lives.
Read more...RF and microwave interconnects Conical Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ANOISON provides its customers with one of the best solutions for RF and microwave interconnect requirements, while providing a cost-effective solution.