Solar Youth Academy training programme
30 August 2024
News
The aim of the Solar Youth Academy, which is to produce work-ready interns for the solar industry, is no longer just a concept note, but a reality, as the pilot group of 23 youths celebrated the end of their first-stage training with a graduation ceremony on 28 June 2024. Over the next three years, the Solar Youth Academy will train 138 talented youngsters, and couple their training with quality work experience at a solar business in South Africa. This programme represents a commitment to turning ambitious ideas into transformative opportunities, ensuring that youth not only receive training but also gain the hands-on experience needed to allow them to be immediately useful and to thrive in the solar sector.
The venue for the training is Life Choices in Lansdowne, Cape Town. Life Choices is a youth empowerment organisation with an exceptional track record of implementing youth capacity-building and skills training programmes through its Life Choices Academy programmes. They are also partners for the Cape Town branch of GREEN Solar Academy, a provider of short courses for professional PV installers.
The year-long training programme starts with eight weeks of on-site training, followed by 10 months in an internship at a host company, and ending in two weeks of final training and assessment back at Life Choices Academy. The initial eight-week course covers the skills that PV mounters need through theory and practical modules, paired with sessions proven to improve personal growth that are core to Life Choices Academy’s offering.
For more information on becoming a host company or to apply for an intern, contact Solar Academy, +27 21 696 4157, [email protected]
