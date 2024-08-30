Categories

Circuit & System Protection



Clearing the Static: How to protect PCBs from electrostatic discharge and moisture

30 August 2024

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are essential components in most electronic devices. They are sensitive to environmental factors like electrostatic discharge (ESD) and moisture, which can cause significant damage, leading to malfunction or complete failure of the device. Proper storage of PCBs is crucial to maintaining their integrity and functionality.

1. Use antistatic bags for ESD protection – Store PCBs in antistatic bags, which are designed to dissipate any static charges safely. These bags prevent the build-up of static electricity that could otherwise discharge onto the PCB, potentially damaging the delicate components.

2. Grounding – Ensure that anyone handling the PCBs is properly grounded. This can be achieved by using antistatic wrist straps, grounding mats, or conductive flooring in the storage area. Also use storage containers made from ESD-safe materials. These containers should be labelled clearly to distinguish them from regular storage units.

3. Control humidity levels to prevent moisture damage – Place desiccant packs inside the storage containers or antistatic bags to absorb moisture. Desiccants are materials that attract and hold moisture, reducing the relative humidity inside the sealed environment.

4. Humidity indicators – Employ humidity indicator cards within storage containers to monitor moisture levels. If the humidity exceeds safe levels, take corrective action by replacing the desiccant packs or improving the sealing of the container.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


