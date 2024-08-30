Clearing the Static: How to protect PCBs from electrostatic discharge and moisture

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are essential components in most electronic devices. They are sensitive to environmental factors like electrostatic discharge (ESD) and moisture, which can cause significant damage, leading to malfunction or complete failure of the device. Proper storage of PCBs is crucial to maintaining their integrity and functionality.
1. Use antistatic bags for ESD protection – Store PCBs in antistatic bags, which are designed to dissipate any static charges safely. These bags prevent the build-up of static electricity that could otherwise discharge onto the PCB, potentially damaging the delicate components.
2. Grounding – Ensure that anyone handling the PCBs is properly grounded. This can be achieved by using antistatic wrist straps, grounding mats, or conductive flooring in the storage area. Also use storage containers made from ESD-safe materials. These containers should be labelled clearly to distinguish them from regular storage units.
3. Control humidity levels to prevent moisture damage – Place desiccant packs inside the storage containers or antistatic bags to absorb moisture. Desiccants are materials that attract and hold moisture, reducing the relative humidity inside the sealed environment.
4. Humidity indicators – Employ humidity indicator cards within storage containers to monitor moisture levels. If the humidity exceeds safe levels, take corrective action by replacing the desiccant packs or improving the sealing of the container.
Motor and feeder protection for LV and MV environments NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
This relay from NewElec is a micro-controller-based precision instrument with ANSI protection elements, advanced control features, and switchgear controller logic integrating motor and feeder control functions.
Read more...Clearing the Static: ESD dissipative floor mats Actum Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Dissipative floor mats are specialised mats designed to protect sensitive electronic equipment and components from electrostatic discharge (ESD), by quickly drawing the static electricity off workers before they touch such items.
Read more...Microchip introduces ECC608 TrustMANAGER Altron Arrow
Circuit & System Protection
To increase security on IoT products and facilitate easier setup and management, Microchip Technology has added the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services and tools.
Read more...Varistors for automotive applications Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has announced the addition of two new varistors to its AVRH series for automotive applications where both are characterised by the high electrostatic discharge-withstanding voltage demanded to ensure the safe operation of safety-critical automotive functions.
Read more...Single-phase EMC filters RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters for AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A.