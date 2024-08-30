Mission computer for HADES

North Atlantic Industries, a leader in rugged, embedded electronics and computing solutions for the defence, industrial, and commercial aerospace industries, announced that its latest product, the SIU34S, has been selected as the mission computer for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program. The SIU34S is the latest addition to the HADES platform.

The SIU34S is a versatile and scalable rugged mission computer designed to meet the requirements of modern military and aerospace applications. The SIU34S aligns with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA), ensuring compatibility and interoperability across various systems. Its multiprocessor architecture, 3G SDI video I/O, and high-density I/O capabilities make it ideal for processing-intensive applications in air, land, and sea environments.

Leveraging the company’s Configurable Open Systems Architecture (COSA), the SIU34S offers unmatched flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities. The system integrates a Quad Core-i7 Intel Tiger Lake SBC, multiple smart function modules and video XMC to deliver a comprehensive solution for processing, video, Time Sensitive Networking, ARINC-429/575, MIL-STD-1553 communications, high density SATA storage, discrete I/O, and DAC output. This commercial off-the-shelf solution is SWaP-optimised and supports a broad spectrum of Mil-Aero applications.

The HADES program, known for its advanced detection and exploitation capabilities, benefits from the SIU34S’ robust architecture and seamless integration with existing systems. The SIU34S joins North Atlantic Industries’ NIU3E and SIU34 units that already play a crucial role in the HADES program by acting as nodal access units on the digital backbone.

