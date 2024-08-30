Matter-over-Thread smart locks

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support that adds smart capabilities to European-style doorknobs.

Silicon Valley-based smart lock manufacturer U-tec is also using Silicon Labs solutions in its newly announced Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter, the first-ever biometric smart deadbolt lock with Matter-over-Thread.

“The companies leading IoT industry trends and setting the curve with Matter capabilities are coming to Silicon Labs for our Matter expertise,” said Jacob Alamat, senior vice president for the Home and Life Business Unit at Silicon Labs. “As the largest code contributor to Matter of any semiconductor company, Silicon Labs has extensive expertise in the field, enabling our array of industry-leading Matter SoCs and modules, and empowering strong, cutting-edge partnerships.”

Silicon Labs’ ultra-low power Matter, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi solutions enable Matter-over-Thread in Nuki’s Smart Lock. It is the first with native Matter support, meaning that users do not need a separate bridge or module to run their new smart lock in multiple ecosystems. The Nuki Smart Lock is supported by numerous Silicon Labs solutions. The Silicon Labs Matter-certified MG24 SoC and EFP01 power management IC provide Nuki with the ideal combination for energy-efficient mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





