Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Matter-over-Thread smart locks

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support that adds smart capabilities to European-style doorknobs.

Silicon Valley-based smart lock manufacturer U-tec is also using Silicon Labs solutions in its newly announced Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter, the first-ever biometric smart deadbolt lock with Matter-over-Thread.

“The companies leading IoT industry trends and setting the curve with Matter capabilities are coming to Silicon Labs for our Matter expertise,” said Jacob Alamat, senior vice president for the Home and Life Business Unit at Silicon Labs. “As the largest code contributor to Matter of any semiconductor company, Silicon Labs has extensive expertise in the field, enabling our array of industry-leading Matter SoCs and modules, and empowering strong, cutting-edge partnerships.”

Silicon Labs’ ultra-low power Matter, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi solutions enable Matter-over-Thread in Nuki’s Smart Lock. It is the first with native Matter support, meaning that users do not need a separate bridge or module to run their new smart lock in multiple ecosystems. The Nuki Smart Lock is supported by numerous Silicon Labs solutions. The Silicon Labs Matter-certified MG24 SoC and EFP01 power management IC provide Nuki with the ideal combination for energy-efficient mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tube magazines for ring core chokes
RS South Africa Passive Components
Main applications of these ring core chokes include suppression of common-mode interferences, switch-mode power supplies, and power inverters.

Read more...
Connectors for automotive zonal architectures
RS South Africa Interconnection
Rosenberger H-MTD connectors form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.

Read more...
High-precision GNSS module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).

Read more...
Top five steps to deploying a private cellular network
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designing a private 5G or LTE network can be daunting and, therefore, Semtech has released a comprehensive ebook that guides readers through each critical phase.

Read more...
Verification of 3TX technology in MT8000A 5G test station
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation and MediaTek have verified advanced three uplink transmission (3TX) technology featured in MediaTek’s M80 5G modem, by using Anritsu’s MT8000A all-in-one Radio Communication Test Station.

Read more...
Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.

Read more...
Duxbury celebrates 40 years of innovation
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Over the past four decades, Duxbury Networking has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to industry shifts and emerging as a leader in the African networking landscape.

Read more...
High-performance PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s latest NVMe controller chip has a sequential read performance of 14 GB/s for use in AI-accelerated servers under demanding workloads.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.

Read more...
Direct RF System-in-Package
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved