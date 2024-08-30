Quectel’s FCU743R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module which supports 2,4 and 5 GHz frequencies, making it suitable for connection into a WLAN. With an ultra-compact size of 13,0 x 12,2 x 2,0 mm, the module optimises the size and cost for end-products, which fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications.
Designed with a reliable USB 2.0 interface, the module can ensure high sensitivity in interference environments, and it can realise high-speed, low-power WLAN wireless transmission, with a maximum data transmission rate of up to 150 Mbps.
The module operates from a 3,0 to 3,6 V supply, with maximum current consumption of 410 mA in transmit mode at 3,3 V supply. The chip has a wide operating temperature range of -20 to 70°C.
Surface-mount technology makes FCU743R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs. The low profile and small size of the module’s LCC package ensure that it can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications and provide reliable connectivity. The advanced package and the laser-engraved label, with better heat dissipation and indelible markings, allow for large-scale automated manufacturing which has strict requirements on cost and efficiency.
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.
Atlanta Micro’s AM3228 is a passive lowpass filter implemented on chip, that provides low loss and high rejection, and excels in 18 GHz direct digitisation applications.