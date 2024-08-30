Ultra-compact Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module

30 August 2024

Quectel’s FCU743R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module which supports 2,4 and 5 GHz frequencies, making it suitable for connection into a WLAN. With an ultra-compact size of 13,0 x 12,2 x 2,0 mm , the module optimises the size and cost for end-products, which fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications.

Designed with a reliable USB 2.0 interface, the module can ensure high sensitivity in interference environments, and it can realise high-speed, low-power WLAN wireless transmission, with a maximum data transmission rate of up to 150 Mbps.

The module operates from a 3,0 to 3,6 V supply, with maximum current consumption of 410 mA in transmit mode at 3,3 V supply. The chip has a wide operating temperature range of -20 to 70°C.

Surface-mount technology makes FCU743R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs. The low profile and small size of the module’s LCC package ensure that it can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications and provide reliable connectivity. The advanced package and the laser-engraved label, with better heat dissipation and indelible markings, allow for large-scale automated manufacturing which has strict requirements on cost and efficiency.

