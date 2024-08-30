High-amplitude pulse generator

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Pulse Rider Series from Active Technologies includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators, that offer premium signal integrity, with the easiest to use touch screen display interface (SimpleRider), allowing pulse creation in only a few screen touches. The output signal can be adjusted up to 50 VPP in a window of ±25 V with a 400 ps edge rate.

Its innovative hardware architecture provides the possibility to generate multiple pulse sequences, such as double, triple or quad pulses, with fully independent timing parameters. The maximum repetition rate of the Pulse Rider Pulse Generator is 400 MHz and the minimum pulse width is 1 ns @ 50 V .

The PG-1500 Pulse Rider is the ideal partner for all your most complex tests and cutting-edge applications in fields in education and research, UWB signal source and communication, ground-penetrating radar testing, pulsed laser diode drivers, fast electro-optical modulators, and LIDAR.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





