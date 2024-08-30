High-amplitude pulse generator

The Pulse Rider Series from Active Technologies includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators, that offer premium signal integrity, with the easiest to use touch screen display interface (SimpleRider), allowing pulse creation in only a few screen touches. The output signal can be adjusted up to 50 VPP in a window of ±25 V with a 400 ps edge rate.
Its innovative hardware architecture provides the possibility to generate multiple pulse sequences, such as double, triple or quad pulses, with fully independent timing parameters. The maximum repetition rate of the Pulse Rider Pulse Generator is 400 MHz and the minimum pulse width is 1 ns @ 50 V.
The PG-1500 Pulse Rider is the ideal partner for all your most complex tests and cutting-edge applications in fields in education and research, UWB signal source and communication, ground-penetrating radar testing, pulsed laser diode drivers, fast electro-optical modulators, and LIDAR.
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL’s open-frame high power density, 700 W, 3 x 5-inch power supply is optimised for efficient cooling, making it suitable for use in demanding medical and industrial applications.
High-precision GNSS module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.
Direct RF System-in-Package RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.