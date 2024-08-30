140 Gbaud PAM4 linear amplifier

30 August 2024

Anritsu Corporation has started sales of its AH15199B 140 Gbaud wideband high-output 2 Vpp linear amplifier, developed to evaluate optical transmission devices in the generation of beyond 1 Tb/s.

This new linear amplifier features a wideband frequency response of 200 kHz to 135 GHz at a –6 dB bandwidth, and can amplify 140 Gbaud PAM4 signals to 2,0 Vpp . The high-gain amplification of +15,5 dB , and low-jitter fluctuation of 300 fs from the actual signal timing supports amplification of even high-quality input signals attenuated during transmission.

The AH15199B can amplify 140 Gbaud PAM4 signals from various signal sources, such as DSP, and can directly drive modulators and other devices requiring high amplitude. This makes it a suitable driver for evaluating optical modulators for 800 GbE and 1,6 TbE digital coherent systems, which are currently the focus of attention as next-generation transmission systems. The amplifier is also suited for IM-DD systems used widely in optical communications.

