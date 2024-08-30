EL20A GNSS module

The EL20A from Taoglas is a multi-band active GNSS antenna with integrated RF electronics and receiver. The antenna operates from 1200 to 1610 MHz and supports reception of signals in the GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations over 184 channels.
The antenna is an energy-efficient platform that provides high-precision GNSS location for large scale, niche navigation, and autonomous applications in an off-the-shelf, compact form-factor. It has a positioning accuracy of up to 0,01 mm + 1 ppm CEP (RTK), an acquisition sensitivity of -129 dBm, and a tracking sensitivity of -147 dBm.
The EL20A combines the antenna and RF electronics with a u-blox ZED-F9P GNSS receiver, to enable cm-level positioning. This module can be easily integrated with EDGE Connect for full cellular connectivity, while ensuring anti-spoofing and anti-jamming capabilities for security. The integrated antenna is compatible with the PMOD interface, making it easy to integrate into third-party hardware. It also supports industry-standard USB and UART interfaces for control.
This smart antenna is available in a surface-mount package that measures 46 x 47 x 19 mm, and is ideal for micro-mobility, robotic guidance, survey, mapping, professional sports, and UAV applications.
High-precision GNSS module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
Read more...Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
Read more...Wi-Fi 7 front-end module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.
Read more...Direct RF System-in-Package RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.
Read more...Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Read more...Advanced 5G non-terrestrial network mobility Concilium Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.