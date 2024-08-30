EL20A GNSS module

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The EL20A from Taoglas is a multi-band active GNSS antenna with integrated RF electronics and receiver. The antenna operates from 1200 to 1610 MHz and supports reception of signals in the GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations over 184 channels.

The antenna is an energy-efficient platform that provides high-precision GNSS location for large scale, niche navigation, and autonomous applications in an off-the-shelf, compact form-factor. It has a positioning accuracy of up to 0,01 mm + 1 ppm CEP (RTK), an acquisition sensitivity of -129 dBm , and a tracking sensitivity of -147 dBm.

The EL20A combines the antenna and RF electronics with a u-blox ZED-F9P GNSS receiver, to enable cm-level positioning. This module can be easily integrated with EDGE Connect for full cellular connectivity, while ensuring anti-spoofing and anti-jamming capabilities for security. The integrated antenna is compatible with the PMOD interface, making it easy to integrate into third-party hardware. It also supports industry-standard USB and UART interfaces for control.

This smart antenna is available in a surface-mount package that measures 46 x 47 x 19 mm , and is ideal for micro-mobility, robotic guidance, survey, mapping, professional sports, and UAV applications.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





