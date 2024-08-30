Capacitors for implantable medical applications

Vishay has a range of tantalum and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), manufactured in medical-qualified facilities, for implantable applications.
The TM8 series feature tantalum capacitors in the 0,33 to 47 µF. These capacitors have a voltage range of 2 to 40 V DC, and can withstand an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C. These compact capacitors, with a footprint as small as 0402, have a leakage current 50% lower than commercial capacitors in the same range.
The VJ Hi-Rel MLCC series have a capacitance range of 1 pF to 1 µF, and a voltage range up to 1500 V DC. These capacitors, based on high-rel military products, are available down to 0402 footprint and feature a tight tolerance, making them suitable for high-frequency communication circuits.
Tube magazines for ring core chokes
Main applications of these ring core chokes include suppression of common-mode interferences, switch-mode power supplies, and power inverters.
2 A Schottky rectifiers in tiny package
The SDT2UxxCP3 rectifiers from Diodes Incorporated, the smallest in the class, feature low forward voltage and excellent thermal dissipation, to enable the design of more efficient circuits in wearable and portable devices.
Precision sensor interface SoC
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.
Material promises 100 times higher energy density
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.
Precision voltage reference
The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip.
Embedding AI into your next project?
ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems.