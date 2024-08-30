Capacitors for implantable medical applications

Vishay has a range of tantalum and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), manufactured in medical-qualified facilities, for implantable applications.

The TM8 series feature tantalum capacitors in the 0,33 to 47 µF. These capacitors have a voltage range of 2 to 40 V DC, and can withstand an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C. These compact capacitors, with a footprint as small as 0402, have a leakage current 50% lower than commercial capacitors in the same range.

The VJ Hi-Rel MLCC series have a capacitance range of 1 pF to 1 µF, and a voltage range up to 1500 V DC. These capacitors, based on high-rel military products, are available down to 0402 footprint and feature a tight tolerance, making them suitable for high-frequency communication circuits.

