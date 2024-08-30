Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Capacitors for implantable medical applications

30 August 2024 Passive Components

Vishay has a range of tantalum and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), manufactured in medical-qualified facilities, for implantable applications.

The TM8 series feature tantalum capacitors in the 0,33 to 47 µF. These capacitors have a voltage range of 2 to 40 V DC, and can withstand an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C. These compact capacitors, with a footprint as small as 0402, have a leakage current 50% lower than commercial capacitors in the same range.

The VJ Hi-Rel MLCC series have a capacitance range of 1 pF to 1 µF, and a voltage range up to 1500 V DC. These capacitors, based on high-rel military products, are available down to 0402 footprint and feature a tight tolerance, making them suitable for high-frequency communication circuits.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tube magazines for ring core chokes
RS South Africa Passive Components
Main applications of these ring core chokes include suppression of common-mode interferences, switch-mode power supplies, and power inverters.

Read more...
2 A Schottky rectifiers in tiny package
Future Electronics Passive Components
The SDT2UxxCP3 rectifiers from Diodes Incorporated, the smallest in the class, feature low forward voltage and excellent thermal dissipation, to enable the design of more efficient circuits in wearable and portable devices.

Read more...
Precision sensor interface SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.

Read more...
Advanced electrolytic hybrid capacitor
Electrocomp Passive Components
Online Teaser: The capacitor series from Panasonic achieves a maximum ripple current of 3,3 to 4,6 A, which is approximately 50% higher than comparable case sizes.

Read more...
How integrated on/off controllers contribute to energy-efficient system designs
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The importance of electronic system efficiency has grown more significant, emphasising the need for solutions that promote energy efficienc,y not just during field operation, but also during production.

Read more...
Robbie Venter, former CEO of Altron, passes
Altron Arrow News
It is with sadness that we report on the passing of the former chief executive and board member of South African technology group Altron, Robert (Robbie) Venter.

Read more...
Material promises 100 times higher energy density
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.

Read more...
Precision voltage reference
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip.

Read more...
Embedding AI into your next project?
Altron Arrow AI & ML
ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems.

Read more...
Benefits of a transformer-coupled amplifier
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The efficiency of a Class A power amplifier is nearly 30%, which is improved to 50% by using a transformer-coupled Class A power amplifier.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved