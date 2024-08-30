Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

M12 connectors with push-pull fast locking

30 August 2024 Interconnection

The proven advantages of M12 connectors include their compact dimensions and their robustness suitable for industrial applications.

Phoenix Contact extends these strengths with easy, tool-free handling. The push-pull fast-locking system, and the Push-Lock conductor connection, make assembly and installation effortless and reliable.

M12 connectors with push-pull fast-locking are the new standard in factory automation. Push-pull enables safe, tool-free connection, even in confined spaces and with high cabling densities. This reduces installation times by up to 80% compared to screw connections.

Tailored cable lengths can also be realised, with M12 connectors, for assembly.

And here, too, screw connections are no longer necessary, because the Push-Lock technology makes conductor connection convenient and easy. Rigid and pretreated conductors can be inserted directly into the clamping chamber. The terminal point can be opened via the lever to connect fine-stranded Litz wires or conductors with larger cross-sections, and to disconnect already-connected conductors. Each contact holder is identified by its colour and number, which simplifies the assignment of conductors and prevents connection errors. The firm and secure connection is ensured by a defined contact force with long-term stability.

The product portfolio for M12 push-pull cabling and connectors, designed for assembly, is available in shielded and unshielded, straight, and angled versions.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, [email protected], www.phoenixcontact.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.

Read more...
High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.

Read more...
Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

Read more...
Cable assembly delivers PAM4 in dense designs
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies combine performance and extreme density by using 40% less space than traditional arrays.

Read more...
Connectors for automotive zonal architectures
RS South Africa Interconnection
Rosenberger H-MTD connectors form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.

Read more...
Enabling fast and efficient data centre interventions
Brady Corporation Interconnection
A need to identify all data centre cables with reliable labels that stay attached, and remain legible, was paramount for the project to succeed.

Read more...
Narrow-body RF edge connectors
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
These connectors compression mount to the printed circuit board instead of requiring solder, which results in increased signal integrity performance.

Read more...
High-speed cable solution
Interconnection
The upcoming PCIe 7.0 specification is intended to enable 128 GT/s data rates, which will continue PCIe’s trend of doubling the speed every generation.

Read more...
Connectors for AI accelerators
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
In the world of AI, the CPU continues to provide the processing power for the overall system, whilst accelerators, often GPUs, are the specialist hardware providing the dedicated computational power to crunch through the large models being used by the latest AI systems.

Read more...
Analogue, digital and power in one connector
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Adapting existing technology for RF applications, required the development of specific PCB stack ups and launch optimisations to achieve the differential crosstalk and return loss performance needed for frequencies up to 8 GHz.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved