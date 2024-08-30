M12 connectors with push-pull fast locking

30 August 2024 Interconnection

The proven advantages of M12 connectors include their compact dimensions and their robustness suitable for industrial applications.

Phoenix Contact extends these strengths with easy, tool-free handling. The push-pull fast-locking system, and the Push-Lock conductor connection, make assembly and installation effortless and reliable.

M12 connectors with push-pull fast-locking are the new standard in factory automation. Push-pull enables safe, tool-free connection, even in confined spaces and with high cabling densities. This reduces installation times by up to 80% compared to screw connections.

Tailored cable lengths can also be realised, with M12 connectors, for assembly.

And here, too, screw connections are no longer necessary, because the Push-Lock technology makes conductor connection convenient and easy. Rigid and pretreated conductors can be inserted directly into the clamping chamber. The terminal point can be opened via the lever to connect fine-stranded Litz wires or conductors with larger cross-sections, and to disconnect already-connected conductors. Each contact holder is identified by its colour and number, which simplifies the assignment of conductors and prevents connection errors. The firm and secure connection is ensured by a defined contact force with long-term stability.

The product portfolio for M12 push-pull cabling and connectors, designed for assembly, is available in shielded and unshielded, straight, and angled versions.

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, [email protected], www.phoenixcontact.co.za

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





