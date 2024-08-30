Connectors for automotive zonal architectures

30 August 2024 Interconnection

The constantly increasing number and complexity of assistance and infotainment systems are placing ever greater demands on new vehicle wiring system infrastructure. Rosenberger H-MTD connectors are up to this challenge, and form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.

The H-MTD offers the following featuresand benefits:

• High-speed data transmission: Frequencies up to 20 GHz enable data transmission rates up to 56 Gbps, essential for modern ADAS and infotainment systems.

• Robust and reliable: The cables exhibit high resistance to vibrations, extreme temperatures and electromagnetic interference.

• Compact and lightweight: This enables optimisation of the installation space, and contributes to overall weight reduction.

• Modularity: Ideal for use in scalable and customised interfaces.

Rosenberger H-MTD allows automotive manufacturers to design and implement zonal architectures that not only meet current requirements, but also anticipate the future needs of intelligent, autonomous, and connected vehicles.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





