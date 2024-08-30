Connectors for automotive zonal architectures

The constantly increasing number and complexity of assistance and infotainment systems are placing ever greater demands on new vehicle wiring system infrastructure. Rosenberger H-MTD connectors are up to this challenge, and form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.
The H-MTD offers the following featuresand benefits:
• High-speed data transmission: Frequencies up to 20 GHz enable data transmission rates up to 56 Gbps, essential for modern ADAS and infotainment systems.
• Robust and reliable: The cables exhibit high resistance to vibrations, extreme temperatures and electromagnetic interference.
• Compact and lightweight: This enables optimisation of the installation space, and contributes to overall weight reduction.
• Modularity: Ideal for use in scalable and customised interfaces.
Rosenberger H-MTD allows automotive manufacturers to design and implement zonal architectures that not only meet current requirements, but also anticipate the future needs of intelligent, autonomous, and connected vehicles.
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.
Read more...High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.
Read more...Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.
Read more...Narrow-body RF edge connectors Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
These connectors compression mount to the printed circuit board instead of requiring solder, which results in increased signal integrity performance.
Read more...High-speed cable solution
Interconnection
The upcoming PCIe 7.0 specification is intended to enable 128 GT/s data rates, which will continue PCIe’s trend of doubling the speed every generation.