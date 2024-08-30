Enabling fast and efficient data centre interventions

A data centre infrastructure provider was asked to install and manage a sizeable data centre for a large hospital with a 2500-bed capacity in Turkey.
Maximum data centre uptime was one of the most important customer requirements. Next to quality hardware, the provider also needed fast and efficient future maintenance interventions to fully support their customer. This created a need to identify all data centre cables with reliable labels that stay attached, and remain legible. In addition, any identification solution they used needed to be flexible and fast to apply. When searching for the solution, the provider contacted local experts from the Brady Corporation.
Solution: Reliable cable labels and label printers
Brady suggested B-427 vinyl self-laminating wrap-around labels and BMP71 Label Printers. After field-testing several samples, Brady quickly supplied the customer with the labels and printers they needed to optimally support the hospital. The B-427 vinyl label for cable identification adheres well to curved cable surfaces and can resist the temperatures in data centre racks and cabinets. The label stays attached in these conditions and its print remains legible. In addition, B-427’s translucent laminate protects the label print against abrasion and provides a long-lasting, reliable cable identification solution.
The BMP71 Label Printer offers a wide variety of label creation options, coupled with great portability and flexibility in use. It prints labels fast with consistent print quality, and can use a variety of specialised Brady ink ribbons for maximum reliability, depending on use context. The BMP71 can also be coupled with bulk label rolls that enable high-volume label printing, without having to worry about changing printer supplies.
Brady continued to offer support and to solve emerging identification challenges as the cable identification phase of the data centre installation unfolded.
Results: Faster interventions with reliable cable labels
All data centre cables in the hospital are now easy to locate and identify, which enables fast and efficient interventions by experienced professionals. This significantly improves network infrastructure availability, and helps the customer provide maximum service levels.
