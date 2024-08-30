DIN rail-mounted DC UPS

Adelsystem offers the widest range of DIN rail-mount DC UPS solutions on the market. These compact single module solutions allow installation in small spaces and compact panels. The DC UPS range ‘CBI Line’ has an integrated power supply, and can therefore be connected directly to the mains with an input voltage from 90 to 305 V AC, and consists of 12, 24 and 48 V load output voltage solutions.

These products have two independent outputs: one for the load output and one for the battery pack. Thanks to the advanced internal software, from the moment the incoming mains fails, the Adelsystem DC UPS continues to power the connected load, ensuring electrical continuity without any mains interruption.

Adelsystem DC UPSs have different selectable charging curves, so the operator is free to choose the type of battery according to the needs of the application. Lead acid, GEL, AGM, NiMH, Lithium and LiFePO4 batteries can be used and recharged. The UPSs can also diagnose battery anomalies that can be created over time, such as short circuit, polarity reversal, battery disconnection, or sulphated batteries.

DC UPSs and batteries can be monitored remotely via MODBUS RTU RS485 serial protocol or via MODBUS TCP/IP, SNMP and HTTPS Ethernet interfaces.

