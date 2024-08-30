DIN rail-mounted DC UPS

Adelsystem offers the widest range of DIN rail-mountDC UPS solutions on the market. These compact single module solutions allow installation in small spaces and compact panels. The DC UPS range ‘CBI Line’ has an integrated power supply, and can therefore be connected directly to the mains with an input voltage from 90 to 305 V AC, and consists of 12, 24 and 48 V load output voltage solutions.
These products have two independent outputs: one for the load output and one for the battery pack. Thanks to the advanced internal software, from the moment the incoming mains fails, the Adelsystem DC UPS continues to power the connected load, ensuring electrical continuity without any mains interruption.
Adelsystem DC UPSs have different selectable charging curves, so the operator is free to choose the type of battery according to the needs of the application. Lead acid, GEL, AGM, NiMH, Lithium and LiFePO4 batteries can be used and recharged. The UPSs can also diagnose battery anomalies that can be created over time, such as short circuit, polarity reversal, battery disconnection, or sulphated batteries.
DC UPSs and batteries can be monitored remotely via MODBUS RTU RS485 serial protocol or via MODBUS TCP/IP, SNMP and HTTPS Ethernet interfaces.
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W Vepac Electronics
COSEL’s open-frame high power density, 700 W, 3 x 5-inch power supply is optimised for efficient cooling, making it suitable for use in demanding medical and industrial applications.
Volta LiFePO4 batteries have an integrated intelligent battery management system that effectively avoids overcharging and over discharging, and prevents overcurrent and short circuit fault conditions.
The reference design from ST Microelectronics is a ready-to-use and flexible solution ideal for battery-powered three-phase applications requiring high output currents.
The TRIAC optocouplers are particularly suitable for use in lamp dimming functions and AC motor drivers in household appliances, but can also be used as drivers for larger TRIACs in high-current applications.
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.
Challenges in battery cell contacting include poor energy efficiency due to intense heat generation, high production costs due to long processing times, and short service life of components due to demanding operating conditions.