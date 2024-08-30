GHA series expands with addition of 700 W

Based on a robust platform with optimised thermal conduction, the GHA700F PSU delivers 700 W within a 3 x 5-inch industry footprint. With a power density of 31,1 W per cubic inch, it’s one of the highest power density power supplies in its category for powering medical and industrial applications.
The GHA700F is designed in accordance with safety standard IEC 60601-1, making it suitable for body floating medical applications, but its high isolation and creepage distance also make it eminently suitable for demanding industrial applications. To power a large range of varying bus voltages, the GHA700F is available in four output voltages: 24, 30, 48 and 56 V DC. The series has a universal input voltage of 85 to 264 V AC. Using the latest power switching topology and components, the GHA700F has an efficiency figure of up to 96%.
The output voltage can be adjusted using the built-in potentiometer. It includes inrush current limitation, over-current protection with automatic recovery when the fault condition is removed, and over-voltage protection. The GHA700F can be operated in a wide temperature range of -20 to 70°C ambient or up to 80°C chassis. Depending on the final equipment assembly style and cooling conditions, a derating may apply.
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.
Read more...DIN rail-mounted DC UPS Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
To cope with power sags, total or partial grid outages, acts of sabotage, failures, and reduced security, Adelsystem presents its DIN rail-mount DC UPS solutions.
Read more...Power the future, one charge at a time
Power Electronics / Power Management
Volta LiFePO4 batteries have an integrated intelligent battery management system that effectively avoids overcharging and over discharging, and prevents overcurrent and short circuit fault conditions.
Read more...Motor control reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
The reference design from ST Microelectronics is a ready-to-use and flexible solution ideal for battery-powered three-phase applications requiring high output currents.
Read more...High-amplitude pulse generator Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The innovative hardware architecture of the Pulse Rider Series provides the possibility to generate multiple pulse sequences, such as double, triple or quad pulses, with fully independent timing parameters.
Read more...Würth Elektronik expands its optocoupler series
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TRIAC optocouplers are particularly suitable for use in lamp dimming functions and AC motor drivers in household appliances, but can also be used as drivers for larger TRIACs in high-current applications.
Read more...Material promises 100 times higher energy density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.