GHA series expands with addition of 700 W

30 August 2024

Based on a robust platform with optimised thermal conduction, the GHA700F PSU delivers 700 W within a 3 x 5-inch industry footprint. With a power density of 31,1 W per cubic inch, it’s one of the highest power density power supplies in its category for powering medical and industrial applications.

The GHA700F is designed in accordance with safety standard IEC 60601-1, making it suitable for body floating medical applications, but its high isolation and creepage distance also make it eminently suitable for demanding industrial applications. To power a large range of varying bus voltages, the GHA700F is available in four output voltages: 24, 30, 48 and 56 V DC. The series has a universal input voltage of 85 to 264 V AC. Using the latest power switching topology and components, the GHA700F has an efficiency figure of up to 96%.

The output voltage can be adjusted using the built-in potentiometer. It includes inrush current limitation, over-current protection with automatic recovery when the fault condition is removed, and over-voltage protection. The GHA700F can be operated in a wide temperature range of -20 to 70°C ambient or up to 80°C chassis. Depending on the final equipment assembly style and cooling conditions, a derating may apply.

