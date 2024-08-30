Power the future, one charge at a time
30 August 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
Volta lithium ion batteries use high-quality lithium ion phosphate (LiFePO4) chemistry to provide a life cycle of more than 6000 charges at 80% DOD, which relates to a span of 10 to 15 years. An integrated intelligent battery management system effectively avoids overcharging and over discharging, and prevents overcurrent and short circuit fault conditions. It also balances the charge on the individual cells, keeping them in peak condition.
With their low internal resistance, these high-quality batteries produce a higher capacity and higher current than other chemistries. The intelligent BMS supports simultaneous communication and docking with multiple inverter brands.
Volta Li-ion batteries are available as either floor- or wall-mounted units, and up to eight units can be connected in parallel for increased capacity. The units are available in 5, 7,5, 10, and 14 kWh capacities.
