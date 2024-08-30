Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Precision sensor interface SoC

30 August 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend (AFE), Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), calibration memory, and digital signal processing. It also includes

a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) with an output buffer to support analogue voltage output, and a 4–20 mA current loop. It is designed for sensor applications such as strain gauges, pressure, force, and temperature.

This Sensor AFE has both analogue and digital outputs. The digital one-Wire/I2C interfaces program the calibration memory, the front-end programmable gain amplifier’s gain, and the internal current source that drives the sensors’ bridge. The digital I2C interface can also be used to retrieve the digital output data and generate alarms.

The MAX40109 operates from 3 to 36 V and is available in both the TQFN package and waferlevel package.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Capacitors for implantable medical applications
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has a range of tantalum and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), manufactured in medical-qualified facilities, for implantable applications.

Read more...
Ultra-low power with 32 MHz of performance
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA0E1 delivers up to 32 MHz of CPU performance using an Arm Cortex-M23 core with a wide supply voltage range from 1,6 to 5,5 V.

Read more...
Entry-level MCU with classical peripherals
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s MCX C04x microcontrollers feature an Arm Cortex-M0+ core up to 48 MHz and offer 32 KB Flash, 2 KB SRAM, and 8 KB boot ROM.

Read more...
How integrated on/off controllers contribute to energy-efficient system designs
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The importance of electronic system efficiency has grown more significant, emphasising the need for solutions that promote energy efficienc,y not just during field operation, but also during production.

Read more...
High-performance PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s latest NVMe controller chip has a sequential read performance of 14 GB/s for use in AI-accelerated servers under demanding workloads.

Read more...
Robbie Venter, former CEO of Altron, passes
Altron Arrow News
It is with sadness that we report on the passing of the former chief executive and board member of South African technology group Altron, Robert (Robbie) Venter.

Read more...
Material promises 100 times higher energy density
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.

Read more...
Precision voltage reference
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip.

Read more...
Low-power MCUs with high-resolution analogue peripherals
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas has introduced the RA2A2 series of microcontrollers to give design engineers a new option when they require high-performance, high-resolution analogue peripherals combined with low power consumption.

Read more...
Reference design for mobile robotics
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved