Precision sensor interface SoC

30 August 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend (AFE), Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), calibration memory, and digital signal processing. It also includes

a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) with an output buffer to support analogue voltage output, and a 4–20 mA current loop. It is designed for sensor applications such as strain gauges, pressure, force, and temperature.

This Sensor AFE has both analogue and digital outputs. The digital one-Wire/I2C interfaces program the calibration memory, the front-end programmable gain amplifier’s gain, and the internal current source that drives the sensors’ bridge. The digital I2C interface can also be used to retrieve the digital output data and generate alarms.

The MAX40109 operates from 3 to 36 V and is available in both the TQFN package and waferlevel package.

