The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend (AFE), Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), calibration memory, and digital signal processing. It also includes
a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) with an output buffer to support analogue voltage output, and a 4–20 mA current loop. It is designed for sensor applications such as strain gauges, pressure, force, and temperature.
This Sensor AFE has both analogue and digital outputs. The digital one-Wire/I2C interfaces program the calibration memory, the front-end programmable gain amplifier’s gain, and the internal current source that drives the sensors’ bridge. The digital I2C interface can also be used to retrieve the digital output data and generate alarms.
The MAX40109 operates from 3 to 36 V and is available in both the TQFN package and waferlevel package.
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.
The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip.
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.