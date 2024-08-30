High-precision GNSS module

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).

The built-in professional-grade interference signal detection and elimination algorithms effectively mitigate multiple narrow-band interferences, significantly improving signal reception performance. Additionally, the module supports multi-mode and multi-frequency RTK algorithm solving, ensuring fast and reliable RTK high-precision positioning results in complex environments.

The LG290P supports protection-level and other integrity detection information, aiding control decisions in automatic navigation application scenarios. With on-chip storage ECC verification and secure boot safe loading mode, the module protects user firmware safety. The module provides a rich set of peripheral interfaces, including UART, SPI and I2C. With its high precision and low power consumption, the LG290P has emerged as an ideal choice for high-precision navigation applications.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





