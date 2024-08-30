Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
The built-in professional-grade interference signal detection and elimination algorithms effectively mitigate multiple narrow-band interferences, significantly improving signal reception performance. Additionally, the module supports multi-mode and multi-frequency RTK algorithm solving, ensuring fast and reliable RTK high-precision positioning results in complex environments.
The LG290P supports protection-level and other integrity detection information, aiding control decisions in automatic navigation application scenarios. With on-chip storage ECC verification and secure boot safe loading mode, the module protects user firmware safety. The module provides a rich set of peripheral interfaces, including UART, SPI and I2C. With its high precision and low power consumption, the LG290P has emerged as an ideal choice for high-precision navigation applications.
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.
Atlanta Micro’s AM3228 is a passive lowpass filter implemented on chip, that provides low loss and high rejection, and excels in 18 GHz direct digitisation applications.