Infineon Academy

30 August 2024 News

Infineon has launched a learning platform designed to enhance your learning experience. Infineon Academy offers a range of over 600 product and application trainings, all carefully curated to help visitors maximise the benefits of Infineon’s offerings. Being online, Infineon’s learning offering is accessible 24/7 from any location.

With the platform, visitors have the opportunity to:

• Access a comprehensive library of courses, videos, curricula, and playlists.

• Expand their knowledge at their own pace and in a guided manner.

• Receive personalised training recommendations tailored to their needs.

• Earn certifications based on their progress.

• Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3SB19iR

Credit(s)

Infineon Technologies





