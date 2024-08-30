Infineon has launched a learning platform designed to enhance your learning experience. Infineon Academy offers a range of over 600 product and application trainings, all carefully curated to help visitors maximise the benefits of Infineon’s offerings. Being online, Infineon’s learning offering is accessible 24/7 from any location.
With the platform, visitors have the opportunity to:
• Access a comprehensive library of courses, videos, curricula, and playlists.
• Expand their knowledge at their own pace and in a guided manner.
• Receive personalised training recommendations tailored to their needs.
• Earn certifications based on their progress.
• Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices.
Conical Technologies recently moved into new premises located at 434 Rigel Avenue, Erasmusrand, Pretoria.
KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash memory, is the recipient of the FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 for its vertical stacking technology.
At the beginning of May 2024, 23 young people embarked on a solar training programme at the Solar Youth Academy in Cape Town. This pilot group has now graduated the first stage, with internships being provided for each graduate, providing proof that SA finally has a working and sustainable youth training programme with the potential to change lives.