Motor control reference design
30 August 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
ST Microelectronics’ EVLDRIVE101-HPD is a three-phase extremely compact inverter for brushless motors based on the STDRIVE101 device, in conjunction with the STM32G071KB microcontroller. It can be used with an extremely wide variety of driving techniques, with FOC and trapezoidal control, both sensored or sensor-less. The board is a ready-to-use and flexible solution ideal for battery-powered three-phase applications requiring high output currents.
The EVLDRIVE101-HPD embeds a fast power-on circuit that connects or disconnects the battery, significantly extending its duration. The low Rds(on) STL220N6F7 MOSFETs allow operation at very high load current up to 750 W. The complete design is in a compact circular layout, with a diameter of 50 mm.
Thanks to the provided SWD interface, debug support and programming capability are possible, and direct firmware updating via this port is also available.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3SzG9Jk
