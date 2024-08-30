Top five steps to deploying a private cellular network

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Designing a private 5G or LTE network can be daunting. To that end, Semtech has released a comprehensive ebook titled ‘Top 5 Steps to Deploying a Private Cellular Network’ that will walk readers through each critical phase, from designing a use case to operational deployment and monitoring.

This free ebook covers the following topics:

• Why a private network should be considered.

• The key elements that form a private network architecture.

• A detailed five-step approach to deploying a private network.

Whether just starting out, or looking to optimise an existing network, this ebook provides the insights and practical knowledge needed for success.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/4dl8P0s





