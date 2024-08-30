Categories

Finer dead reckoning for GNSS module

30 August 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy to use dead-reckoning Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations (GPS/Galileo/Glonass/BeiDou/QZSS).

Within its 16,0 x 12,2 mm size, Teseo-VIC3Dx offers superior accuracy thanks to the on board temperature compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) and a reduced Time-To-First-Fix (TTFF) relying on its dedicated real time clock oscillator. Thanks to the embedded flash, Teseo-VIC3Dx offers many extra features such as seven days autonomous assisted GNSS, predictive assisted GNSS and real-time assisted GNSS.

STMicroelectronics has now released a firmware update for the VIC3D module, which provides new six-axis sensor fusion algorithms to improve automotive GNSS positioning accuracy. This firmware is used in combination with the Teseo Suite PC software applications to perform a firmware update on the module.


