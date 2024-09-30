Altron Arrow joins forces with Identiv

Identiv, Inc., a global technology leader specialising in digital and physical security solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and cutting-edge identification systems, has announced a collaboration with Altron Arrow.
The strategic collaboration with Altron Arrow expands Identiv’s reach in the southern African market. Identiv supplies radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) inlays. It also develops and manufactures physical access control, identity management, and radio frequency identification systems. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks, facility access control, national ID cards and passports, transport passes, and banking.
Renato Martins, managing director of Altron Arrow said, “We are excited to announce that our company will work with Identiv, enabling us to expand our offerings, and provide our customers with the latest and most advanced technology solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration and its benefits to our customers.”
“We are delighted to join forces with Altron Arrow to deliver our best-in-class speciality IoT solutions to the sub-Saharan Africa market,” said Amir Khoshniyati, executive vice president and general manager of Identiv IoT. “Identiv and Altron Arrow share a customer-centric ethos and a commitment to bringing leading-edge technologies to market. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Altron Arrow, expanding our global presence and introducing our innovative solutions to a dynamic and rapidly growing region.”
