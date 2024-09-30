Researchers discover a simple way to make batteries last longer

30 September 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Researchers at the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center have discovered a way to extend the life of Li-ion batteries by up to 70% with a simple change to the process immediately after production. In the research, which was published in the online journal, Joule, 186 Li-ion batteries were cycled across the initial formation protocols, but used exactly the same aging test. It was found that by using a high-current formation charge on the battery’s first charge, that the lifecycle was extended by up to 70%.

Formation is a critical step in battery manufacturing. During this process, lithium inventory is consumed to form the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI), which in turn determines the battery lifetime. During the research, formation charge and temperature were two key parameters that were identified that controlled battery longevity. Surprisingly, a high formation current on the first battery cycle extended the battery lifecycle by an average of 50%. Unlike elevated formation temperature, which boosts battery performance by forming a robust SEI, the cycle life improvement for fast-formed cells arises from a shifted electrode-specific utilisation after formation.

For more information visit www.cell.com/joule






