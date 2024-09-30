Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Bluetooth Channel Sounding provides sub-metre accuracy

30 September 2024 News

Silicon Labs has announced its support for Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology on the company’s xG24 platform. Bluetooth Channel Sounding is a new protocol stack designed to enable secure and precise distance measurement between two Bluetooth Low Energy connected devices. By offering true distance awareness, Bluetooth Channel Sounding enhances the accuracy and security of Bluetooth device-ranging capabilities.

“In a world where location awareness is critical, Bluetooth Channel Sounding revolutionises proximity and location capabilities, propelling Bluetooth technology into a new era,” said Ross Sabolcik, senior vice president of the industrial and commercial business unit at Silicon Labs. “With a legacy of empowering developers with the full potential of Bluetooth technology, Silicon Labs’ latest hardware and software create an accelerated path to groundbreaking Bluetooth products equipped with Bluetooth Channel Sounding.”

By helping estimate the distance between two devices, Bluetooth Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) opened the door for a new wave of applications. From solutions to help locate devices like phones or tablets, to digital security enhancements like geofencing, Bluetooth technology has enhanced the convenience and simplicity of everyday tasks. The challenge, however, is that Bluetooth RSSI has relied on estimations to determine location. RSSI is also susceptible to issues like multipath and obstruction, which can significantly reduce accuracy. Bluetooth Channel Sounding addresses this by improving the accuracy to sub-metre, and enhancing the security of Bluetooth device ranging capabilities.

Bluetooth Channel Sounding uses Phased-Based Ranging (PBR) to deliver precise distance measurements between two devices, and a secondary ranging method called Round Trip Time (RTT). The independent distance measurements from RTT can then be used to verify and cross-check the PBR measurements. This cross-verification process helps detect anomalies to ensure applications are secure, which is critical when developing access control solutions for hospitals and industrial buildings that must grant or deny access based on proximity.

With PBR and RTT, Bluetooth Channel Sounding can be used in home and life applications like smart locks, locating consumer electronic devices, pet trackers, and in industrial and commercial applications like geofencing, vehicle keyless entry, and access control – all while delivering accurate, secure, and dependable Bluetooth ranging services.

Additionally, Bluetooth Channel Sounding offers a more convenient and flexible ranging solution for applications that already use Bluetooth LE. In such cases, it can be implemented without the need for extra hardware and design space.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

100 V half-bridge GaN driver
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The LT8418 from Analog Devices is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections.

Read more...
Finer dead reckoning for GNSS module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy to use dead-reckoning GNSS standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations.

Read more...
Workshop: Product development and industrialisation
News
SKEG is excited to join forces with The Lion Cage to present a workshop on the intricacies of product development and industrialisation to assist in guiding innovative ventures to scale.

Read more...
Capacitors for implantable medical applications
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has a range of tantalum and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), manufactured in medical-qualified facilities, for implantable applications.

Read more...
Precision sensor interface SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.

Read more...
Infineon Academy
Infineon Technologies News
Infineon Academy offers a range of over 600 product and application trainings, all carefully curated to help visitors maximise the benefits of Infineon offerings.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Can IoT innovation in SA be a thing?
Technews Publishing News
To support a cellular-based IoT industry, more needs to be done to address the cost and connectivity issues plaguing local players, and until that is done, SA will continue to remain at the back of the pack.

Read more...
Silicon Labs’ second quarter results
News
Silicon Labs recently released its second-quarter financial highlights with a reported revenue of $145 million and operating expenses totalling $125 million.

Read more...
Conical has moved
Conical Technologies News
Conical Technologies recently moved into new premises located at 434 Rigel Avenue, Erasmusrand, Pretoria.

Read more...
Lifetime achievement award
News
KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash memory, is the recipient of the FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 for its vertical stacking technology.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved