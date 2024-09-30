Clearing the Static: Ionisation equipment

Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) ionisation equipment is designed to neutralise static charges that accumulate on surfaces in environments where ESD-sensitive components or materials are handled. These devices work by emitting a balanced stream of positively and negatively charged ions into the air, which then neutralises any existing charges on objects in their range. By preventing static charge buildup, ESD ionisation equipment helps protect sensitive electronics, and other precision equipment from damage that could occur because of sudden electrostatic discharges.

This type of equipment is essential in industries such as electronics manufacturing, cleanrooms, and aerospace, where even a minor static discharge can cause malfunctions, or degrade the performance of sensitive components. Ionisers can come in various forms, including overhead ionising blowers, benchtop units, and handheld devices. They help maintain ESD-safe environments by ensuring that the air is consistently saturated with neutralising ions, reducing the potential for electrostatic buildup on work surfaces, tools, and personnel.

There are a wide variety of static control products including ionisation bars, or handheld, benchtop and overhead units. Each specific to a purpose and area size.

Credit(s)

Actum Electronics





