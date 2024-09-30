Seven Labs partnership enhances local electronics distribution
30 September 2024
News
In a strategic move aimed at revolutionising the electronics distribution landscape in South Africa, Seven Labs, a leading electronics distributor based in Centurion, has announced a partnership with LCSC, one of China’s most reputable electronics distributors. This partnership is a testament to the growing need for innovation, efficiency and a customer-centric approach in the supply chain.
Seven Labs is recognised for its commitment to delivering high-quality electronic components to the South African market. However, the rapid pace of technological advancement, and the growing demand for more diverse and affordable components, have driven the company to seek a partnership that will strengthen its supply chain. The collaboration with LCSC is a response to these challenges, providing Seven Labs with access to LCSC’s extensive portfolio of electronic components and advanced logistical capabilities.
LCSC has established itself as a major player in the global electronics distribution industry, known for its vast inventory, competitive pricing, and efficient logistics. With a catalogue of millions of components, LCSC offers one of the widest selections of electronic parts, ranging from semiconductors and passive components to connectors.
This partnership allows Seven Labs to tap into LCSC’s extensive inventory, ensuring that South African customers receive more responsive and personalised service, including better technical support, faster order processing and more flexible delivery options. This improvement in service is expected to be a game-changer for South African electronics-focussed businesses, particularly in industries where timely access to electronic components is critical.
Both Seven Labs and LCSC share a commitment to quality, which forms the foundation of this partnership. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to set new standards in the electronics distribution industry in South Africa. Customers can expect not only a broader range of products, but also the assurance that these products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
As the partnership unfolds, it is expected to drive innovation, support local businesses, and contribute to the overall growth of the South African electronics industry.
Read more...Infineon Academy Infineon Technologies
News
Infineon Academy offers a range of over 600 product and application trainings, all carefully curated to help visitors maximise the benefits of Infineon offerings.
Read more...Conical has moved Conical Technologies
News
Conical Technologies recently moved into new premises located at 434 Rigel Avenue, Erasmusrand, Pretoria.
Read more...Lifetime achievement award
News
KIOXIA, the inventor of NAND flash memory, is the recipient of the FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 for its vertical stacking technology.
Read more...Solar Youth Academy training programme
News
At the beginning of May 2024, 23 young people embarked on a solar training programme at the Solar Youth Academy in Cape Town. This pilot group has now graduated the first stage, with internships being provided for each graduate, providing proof that SA finally has a working and sustainable youth training programme with the potential to change lives.
Read more...Purchasing made effortless Seven Labs Technology
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Seven Labs Technology transforms procurement with effortless purchasing, every time. Aligning themselves as the partner in procurement, they make sure that every purchase counts by streamlining the process, making it the smart and easy way to purchase.