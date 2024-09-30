LTE Cat 1bis IoT module

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The C17QS from Cavli Wireless is an LTE Cat 1bis IoT module that supports global LTE cellular bands. It delivers a downlink data rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink data rate of 5 Mbps. This IoT module is compliant with 3GPP Release 14 specifications. It has a 204 MHz ARM Cortex M3 processor with 8 MB flash memory and 2 MB RAM. An optional integrated iSIM and Cavli’s Hubble device management solution can be integrated to ensure remote management and seamless global coverage. This module has an integrated GNSS chipset supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BDS, QZSS, and SBAS bands.

The C17QS supports power saving and DRx/eDRx modes for prolonged life cycles in both battery-powered and externally powered use cases. The module integrates an array of communication interfaces including UART, USB 2.0, USIM, ADC, I2S, I2C, SPI, GPIO, Main ANT and GNSS ANT.

It is available in an LGA surface mount package measuring 26,5 x 22,5 x 2,3 mm and is ideal for applications in automotive and logistics, agriculture, health care and e-health, retail, smart home, smart city, energy and utilities, safety and security, and manufacturing.

Credit(s)

RF Design





