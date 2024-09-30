Categories

LTE Cat 1bis IoT module

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The C17QS from Cavli Wireless is an LTE Cat 1bis IoT module that supports global LTE cellular bands. It delivers a downlink data rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink data rate of 5 Mbps.  This IoT module is compliant with 3GPP Release 14 specifications. It has a 204 MHz ARM Cortex M3 processor with 8 MB flash memory and 2 MB RAM. An optional integrated iSIM and Cavli’s Hubble device management solution can be integrated to ensure remote management and seamless global coverage. This module has an integrated GNSS chipset supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BDS, QZSS, and SBAS bands.

The C17QS supports power saving and DRx/eDRx modes for prolonged life cycles in both battery-powered and externally powered use cases. The module integrates an array of communication interfaces including UART, USB 2.0, USIM, ADC, I2S, I2C, SPI, GPIO, Main ANT and GNSS ANT.

It is available in an LGA surface mount package measuring 26,5 x 22,5 x 2,3 mm and is ideal for applications in automotive and logistics, agriculture, health care and e-health, retail, smart home, smart city, energy and utilities, safety and security, and manufacturing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Further reading:

Finer dead reckoning for GNSS module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy to use dead-reckoning GNSS standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations.

Read more...
High-precision GNSS module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).

Read more...
Top five steps to deploying a private cellular network
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designing a private 5G or LTE network can be daunting and, therefore, Semtech has released a comprehensive ebook that guides readers through each critical phase.

Read more...
Verification of 3TX technology in MT8000A 5G test station
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation and MediaTek have verified advanced three uplink transmission (3TX) technology featured in MediaTek’s M80 5G modem, by using Anritsu’s MT8000A all-in-one Radio Communication Test Station.

Read more...
Quectel and iCORP: driving wireless technology
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.

Read more...
Duxbury celebrates 40 years of innovation
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Over the past four decades, Duxbury Networking has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to industry shifts and emerging as a leader in the African networking landscape.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 7 front-end module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.

Read more...
Direct RF System-in-Package
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.

Read more...
Matter-over-Thread smart locks
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.

Read more...
Advanced 5G non-terrestrial network mobility
Concilium Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.

Read more...











