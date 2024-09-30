30 September 2024
The C17QS from Cavli Wireless is an LTE Cat 1bis IoT module that supports global LTE cellular bands. It delivers a downlink data rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink data rate of 5 Mbps. This IoT module is compliant with 3GPP Release 14 specifications. It has a 204 MHz ARM Cortex M3 processor with 8 MB flash memory and 2 MB RAM. An optional integrated iSIM and Cavli’s Hubble device management solution can be integrated to ensure remote management and seamless global coverage. This module has an integrated GNSS chipset supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BDS, QZSS, and SBAS bands.
The C17QS supports power saving and DRx/eDRx modes for prolonged life cycles in both battery-powered and externally powered use cases. The module integrates an array of communication interfaces including UART, USB 2.0, USIM, ADC, I2S, I2C, SPI, GPIO, Main ANT and GNSS ANT.
It is available in an LGA surface mount package measuring 26,5 x 22,5 x 2,3 mm and is ideal for applications in automotive and logistics, agriculture, health care and e-health, retail, smart home, smart city, energy and utilities, safety and security, and manufacturing.
Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy to use dead-reckoning GNSS standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations.
Quectel LG290P is a full-frequency and full-system high precision GNSS module, which supports simultaneous reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations, including SBAS systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN).
As the IoT continues to expand, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are increasingly relied on to deliver secure, robust, short-range connectivity for IoT applications and devices ranging from customer premise equipment to Bluetooth beacons and trackers.
The QPF4239 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) front-end module that consists of a 2,4 GHz power amplifier, single-pole two-throw switch, and bypassable low-noise amplifier.
The RFS1140 from Mercury Systems is the first multi-chip module to combine the processing power of the AMD Versal AI Core series adaptive SoC, along with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters.
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
By democratising wireless communications through space, internet providers aim to provide access to 50% of the Earth’s population currently disconnected from terrestrial networks, but the project poses significant technical and business challenges.