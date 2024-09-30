All-new NarrowBand-Internet of Things platform

Cavli’s C42GM is an LTE CAT M/NB1/NB2 compatible IoT-Smart Module that comes with an integrated eSIM (MMF2) provision, resulting in its globe roaming capability. The C42GM is powered by GCT’s GDM7243i that runs on the low-power ARM Cortex R4 at 192 MHz and uses the Zephyr RTOS. The processor includes 32 kB I-Cache, 32 kB D-Cache, and 16/32 MB Flash plus 2 MB RAM.
The module features an optional high-precision GNSS chip that provides multi-constellation support (GPS and BeiDou). C42GM’s on-chip RF transceiver, resulting in simultaneous multi-band/multi-mode wireless connection leading to seamless broadband, along with the presence of a dedicated MC sensor hub, has an added advantage of delivering high performance while consuming ultra-low power. Using LTE-M1 connectivity, the maximum upload speed is 1119 kbps, with a maximum download speed of 588 kbps.
The integrated CAN interface and Sigfox in-hand elevates C42GM’s implementation in various IoT-based applications. Other interfaces include USB 2.0, I2C, SPI, ADC, UART, and 8x GPIO.
The C42GM is available in two form-factors: either as LGA, or populated as a mini PCIe module.
Its adaptability makes it well suited to various applications, including asset tracking, vehicle telemetry systems, smart cities, healthcare, smart homes, retail, safety devices, and intelligent monitoring in the industrial and agricultural sectors.
Read more...Wireless LTE connectivity Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.
Read more...Evolution of the connected healthcare system Concilium Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
Read more...Compact MCU with advanced customisation Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
Read more...2 GHz RF amplifier RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The GRF9461 from Guerrilla RF is an RF gain block that operates from 40 MHz to 2,0 GHz and provides a gain of 19,8 dB with a noise figure of 1,8 dB.
Read more...How will Matter help us meet the smart home promise? Avnet Silica
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
From door locks to fridges, robot vacuum cleaners to security cameras, using Matter should mean consumers only need one app and controller to manage and monitor all the smart devices in their homes, instead of one per ecosystem.
Read more...Easy monitoring of remote farm assets CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec, providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware and software solutions, is working together with farmIT to enable easy monitoring of remote Australian farm assets.
Read more...10-27 GHz bidirectional detector RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes.
Read more...Managed gigabit PoE switch CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SISPM1040-582-LRT from Lantronix is a managed PoE++ switch suitable for connecting and powering devices in hardened environments.