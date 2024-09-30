All-new NarrowBand-Internet of Things platform

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Cavli’s C42GM is an LTE CAT M/NB1/NB2 compatible IoT-Smart Module that comes with an integrated eSIM (MMF2) provision, resulting in its globe roaming capability. The C42GM is powered by GCT’s GDM7243i that runs on the low-power ARM Cortex R4 at 192 MHz and uses the Zephyr RTOS. The processor includes 32 kB I-Cache, 32 kB D-Cache, and 16/32 MB Flash plus 2 MB RAM .

The module features an optional high-precision GNSS chip that provides multi-constellation support (GPS and BeiDou). C42GM’s on-chip RF transceiver, resulting in simultaneous multi-band/multi-mode wireless connection leading to seamless broadband, along with the presence of a dedicated MC sensor hub, has an added advantage of delivering high performance while consuming ultra-low power. Using LTE-M1 connectivity, the maximum upload speed is 1119 kbps, with a maximum download speed of 588 kbps .

The integrated CAN interface and Sigfox in-hand elevates C42GM’s implementation in various IoT-based applications. Other interfaces include USB 2.0, I2C, SPI, ADC, UART, and 8x GPIO.

The C42GM is available in two form-factors: either as LGA, or populated as a mini PCIe module.

Its adaptability makes it well suited to various applications, including asset tracking, vehicle telemetry systems, smart cities, healthcare, smart homes, retail, safety devices, and intelligent monitoring in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





