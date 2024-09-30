Intelligent power delivery

30 September 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The DRS-240 and DRS-480 series power supplies from MEAN WELL, which accept a universal input of 90 to 305 V AC , support a global market for safety-critical control applications. Using form C relay contacts internally allow the PSUs to meet the requirements of the UL2524, EN54-4, and GB17945 signal and alarm design standards.

Offering a complete solution in a single package, the DRS-240/480 devices integrate an AC-DC power supply with an output from 12 V to 48 V DC , and a battery charging circuit with two- and three-stage charging curve options in the 20 to 100% portion of the charging cycle. DC uninterruptible power supply (UPS) functionality is also integrated, as is MODBus and CAN communications with optional CANBus support.

To ensure the highest reliability in the application, the DRS-240/480 power supplies feature an automatic priority function, which enables the units to supply the load in the event of abnormal power grid behaviour. In this case, the system charges the battery using the excess energy coming into the system. The DRS-240/480 series works with a wide range of lead-acid and lithium batteries.

A full set of protection functions are integrated, including output short-circuit, overload, over-voltage, over-temperature, and reverse polarity. The units are suitable for a wide range of applications including industrial automation, battery charging, emergency communication, emergency lighting, networking and telecoms, and monitoring systems.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





