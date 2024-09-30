Intelligent power delivery

The DRS-240 and DRS-480 series power supplies from MEAN WELL, which accept a universal input of 90 to 305 V AC, support a global market for safety-critical control applications. Using form C relay contacts internally allow the PSUs to meet the requirements of the UL2524, EN54-4, and GB17945 signal and alarm design standards.
Offering a complete solution in a single package, the DRS-240/480 devices integrate an AC-DC power supply with an output from 12 V to 48 V DC, and a battery charging circuit with two- and three-stage charging curve options in the 20 to 100% portion of the charging cycle. DC uninterruptible power supply (UPS) functionality is also integrated, as is MODBus and CAN communications with optional CANBus support.
To ensure the highest reliability in the application, the DRS-240/480 power supplies feature an automatic priority function, which enables the units to supply the load in the event of abnormal power grid behaviour. In this case, the system charges the battery using the excess energy coming into the system. The DRS-240/480 series works with a wide range of lead-acid and lithium batteries.
A full set of protection functions are integrated, including output short-circuit, overload, over-voltage, over-temperature, and reverse polarity. The units are suitable for a wide range of applications including industrial automation, battery charging, emergency communication, emergency lighting, networking and telecoms, and monitoring systems.
Power optimiser tech ensures peace of
In times of crisis, such as a fire, Sungrow's technology swiftly springs into action, shutting down key modules in just 20 seconds, two-thirds the time of the current industry standard.
The future of on-board charging
Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.
New nickel-metal hydride railway battery system
The modular Ni-MH battery system from Panasonic Energy is engineered to provide an auxiliary power supply for railway vehicles, offering a range of features that sets it apart from traditional systems.
Power module for industrial and medical
The TUNS1200 is a compact power converter from Cosel that has a 1,2 kW low-profile onboard AC/DC power module, and is designed for demanding worldwide applications.
Compact MCU with advanced customisation
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
Industrial on-line UPS improves lead time
Emerson's S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power during utility power failure, to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads.
100 V half-bridge GaN driver
The LT8418 from Analog Devices is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections.