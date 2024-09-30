Harnessing IoT for the future of agriculture

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The size of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture market is projected to top $78 billion by 2031, growing at more than 12% annually from 2024.

Increased efficiencies, sustainability, and productivity are key areas behind this momentum as globally the sector is embracing automated, data-driven operations. As the agricultural landscape becomes more complex, there is a need for adopting scalable and adaptable connectivity solutions.

Of course, IoT is not just about enabling more advanced automation in agriculture. Instead, it is putting in place a connected environment where all aspects of farming can be integrated. Whether this is soil monitoring or fleet management, solutions like Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh technology can make LTE and Wi-Fi better, to create a ‘living’ connectivity mesh solution.

For example, the multi-radio distributed intelligence of Rajant BreadCrumbs allows for precision planting, field mapping, and harvesting to maximise every available centimetre of fertile land. Unlike traditional networks that often struggle with the vast and variable terrain of agricultural environments, Rajant dynamically adapts to changing conditions to provide continuous connectivity across all farming assets.

Connecting all machines

In practice, this means that Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh delivers a network that supports machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, which is critical for autonomous farming equipment. This enables continuous data exchange between soil sensors, tractors, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and other critical machinery.

From here, the Rajant Reios IoT platform allows data-bridging and edge computing from the field to bring predictive intelligence and automation to further benefit real-time decision making. This allows for the precise monitoring of environmental conditions, the automation of irrigation systems, and even the tracking of livestock, all within a single, unified network.

Given how the demands on agricultural production will continue to grow as the world’s population explodes, the importance of a reliable and flexible network infrastructure cannot be overstated. Having a mesh network in place delivers an environment that is resilient to current needs but can also evolve according to the expansion of any farm.

Meeting future needs

To future-proof any agricultural environment to keep in touch with technology advancements, having a comprehensive IoT network infrastructure in place is essential. The benefits of increased productivity and resource management, and enhanced operational efficiency, outweigh any initial investments required.

By embracing the power of IoT, the local agricultural sector can thrive in today’s digital world. The Rajant technologies represent the next wave of agricultural digitalisation innovation, providing the tools needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800 , info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





