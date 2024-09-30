Harnessing IoT for the future of agriculture
30 September 2024
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
By Teresa Huysamen, Wireless BU manager, Duxbury Networking.
The size of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture market is projected to top $78 billion by 2031, growing at more than 12% annually from 2024.
Increased efficiencies, sustainability, and productivity are key areas behind this momentum as globally the sector is embracing automated, data-driven operations. As the agricultural landscape becomes more complex, there is a need for adopting scalable and adaptable connectivity solutions.
Of course, IoT is not just about enabling more advanced automation in agriculture. Instead, it is putting in place a connected environment where all aspects of farming can be integrated. Whether this is soil monitoring or fleet management, solutions like Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh technology can make LTE and Wi-Fi better, to create a ‘living’ connectivity mesh solution.
For example, the multi-radio distributed intelligence of Rajant BreadCrumbs allows for precision planting, field mapping, and harvesting to maximise every available centimetre of fertile land. Unlike traditional networks that often struggle with the vast and variable terrain of agricultural environments, Rajant dynamically adapts to changing conditions to provide continuous connectivity across all farming assets.
Connecting all machines
In practice, this means that Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh delivers a network that supports machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, which is critical for autonomous farming equipment. This enables continuous data exchange between soil sensors, tractors, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and other critical machinery.
From here, the Rajant Reios IoT platform allows data-bridging and edge computing from the field to bring predictive intelligence and automation to further benefit real-time decision making. This allows for the precise monitoring of environmental conditions, the automation of irrigation systems, and even the tracking of livestock, all within a single, unified network.
Given how the demands on agricultural production will continue to grow as the world’s population explodes, the importance of a reliable and flexible network infrastructure cannot be overstated. Having a mesh network in place delivers an environment that is resilient to current needs but can also evolve according to the expansion of any farm.
Meeting future needs
To future-proof any agricultural environment to keep in touch with technology advancements, having a comprehensive IoT network infrastructure in place is essential. The benefits of increased productivity and resource management, and enhanced operational efficiency, outweigh any initial investments required.
By embracing the power of IoT, the local agricultural sector can thrive in today’s digital world. The Rajant technologies represent the next wave of agricultural digitalisation innovation, providing the tools needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow.
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za
Further reading:
Wireless LTE connectivity
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.
Read more...
Evolution of the connected healthcare system
Concilium Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.
Read more...
RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
Read more...
Compact MCU with advanced customisation
Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
Read more...
2 GHz RF amplifier
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The GRF9461 from Guerrilla RF is an RF gain block that operates from 40 MHz to 2,0 GHz and provides a gain of 19,8 dB with a noise figure of 1,8 dB.
Read more...
How will Matter help us meet the smart home promise?
Avnet Silica
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
From door locks to fridges, robot vacuum cleaners to security cameras, using Matter should mean consumers only need one app and controller to manage and monitor all the smart devices in their homes, instead of one per ecosystem.
Read more...
Easy monitoring of remote farm assets
CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec, providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware and software solutions, is working together with farmIT to enable easy monitoring of remote Australian farm assets.
Read more...
All-new NarrowBand-Internet of Things platform
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Cavli’s C42GM is an LTE CAT M/NB1/NB2 compatible IoT-Smart Module that comes with an integrated eSIM (MMF2) provision resulting in its globe roaming capability.
Read more...
10-27 GHz bidirectional detector
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes.
Read more...
Managed gigabit PoE switch
CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SISPM1040-582-LRT from Lantronix is a managed PoE++ switch suitable for connecting and powering devices in hardened environments.
Read more...