Wireless LTE connectivity

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Achieving reliability when it comes to industrial applications employing wireless LTE connectivity is essential.

However, with so many factors making up a communication link, from the router through to the antenna and the SIM card, this reliability can be affected without knowing what the root cause is.

Otto Wireless Solutions has solved this predicament by supplying not only industrial LTE Wlink routers but also a full range of high-end LTE antennas. And now, with the company taking a 25% stake in the local Links Field Networks South Africa entity, data connectivity can also be provided.

Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.

This allows the user to procure an all-in-one connectivity solution consisting of hardware with SIM and, if required, an antenna. Data can be topped up by the user as required, or the user can sign up for a long-term data contract. When support is required, it all comes from one entity, regardless of whether it is hardware, or connectivity support.

The company’s first bundled offering is a connected smart security camera, the V380, which is capable of movement detection, cloud recording, and remote control. The standalone product includes 6 GB of data preloaded for connectivity to the cloud.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





