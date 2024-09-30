Achieving reliability when it comes to industrial applications employing wireless LTE connectivity is essential.
However, with so many factors making up a communication link, from the router through to the antenna and the SIM card, this reliability can be affected without knowing what the root cause is.
Otto Wireless Solutions has solved this predicament by supplying not only industrial LTE Wlink routers but also a full range of high-end LTE antennas. And now, with the company taking a 25% stake in the local Links Field Networks South Africa entity, data connectivity can also be provided.
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.
This allows the user to procure an all-in-one connectivity solution consisting of hardware with SIM and, if required, an antenna. Data can be topped up by the user as required, or the user can sign up for a long-term data contract. When support is required, it all comes from one entity, regardless of whether it is hardware, or connectivity support.
The company’s first bundled offering is a connected smart security camera, the V380, which is capable of movement detection, cloud recording, and remote control. The standalone product includes 6 GB of data preloaded for connectivity to the cloud.
Read more...Evolution of the connected healthcare system Concilium Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
Read more...Compact MCU with advanced customisation Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
Read more...2 GHz RF amplifier RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The GRF9461 from Guerrilla RF is an RF gain block that operates from 40 MHz to 2,0 GHz and provides a gain of 19,8 dB with a noise figure of 1,8 dB.
Read more...How will Matter help us meet the smart home promise? Avnet Silica
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
From door locks to fridges, robot vacuum cleaners to security cameras, using Matter should mean consumers only need one app and controller to manage and monitor all the smart devices in their homes, instead of one per ecosystem.
Read more...Easy monitoring of remote farm assets CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec, providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware and software solutions, is working together with farmIT to enable easy monitoring of remote Australian farm assets.
Read more...10-27 GHz bidirectional detector RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes.
Read more...Managed gigabit PoE switch CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SISPM1040-582-LRT from Lantronix is a managed PoE++ switch suitable for connecting and powering devices in hardened environments.