Ensuring safety with earth leakage protection

30 September 2024 Circuit & System Protection

Mining operations are inherently risky, because of the hazardous environment and complex machinery involved, making the implementation of earth leakage protection systems critical to ensuring the safety of miners and the integrity of equipment.

These systems are designed to detect and interrupt electrical faults, particularly earth leakages, which can pose serious hazards. Earth leakage protection helps mitigate the risks of electric shocks, fires, and equipment damage by swiftly identifying faults and disconnecting the power supply, thus safeguarding both human lives and machinery.

Traditional safety methods in mining operations involve basic protective gear, regular maintenance schedules, and manual inspections to identify and mitigate potential hazards. While essential, these methods often rely on human intervention, and can be prone to oversight and delays in detection.

In contrast, earth leakage protection offers an advanced and automated approach to safety. These systems continuously monitor electrical circuits for leakage currents, indicating potential faults or hazards. Upon detecting such anomalies, earth leakage protection systems automatically disconnect the power supply, preventing accidents before they occur. This proactive approach enhances safety by reducing the risk of electric shocks and fires, and ensures a faster response to electrical issues, minimising downtime and maintaining operational efficiency.

NewElec’s GA-Plus Relay and Current Transformer (CT), with additional test windings, boasts advanced features that enhance safety and reliability across multiple industries. The GA-Plus Relay offers high sensitivity to detect even minor leakages, a robust design for durability in harsh conditions, and user-friendly interfaces for easy monitoring and maintenance. The CT’s extra windings, specifically designed for testing purposes, improve the ability to measure and monitor earth leakage currents accurately. NewElec’s solutions also include relays with overload protection to detect and prevent electrical faults, robust earth fault protection and relay technology, core balance for precise leakage detection, and comprehensive insulation lockout mechanisms to prevent hazardous conditions and equipment failures.

The broader impact of these systems on productivity and safety in mining operations is significant. The use of NewElec’s GA-Plus relays, for example, has led to substantial reductions in downtime caused by electrical faults. These relays are equipped with integrated earth leakage test push buttons, configurable output trip relay settings, and immunity to harmonics, which are crucial in mining environments. By offering adjustable sensitivities and the ability to select instantaneous or IDMT tripping curves, these relays provide tailored protection that meets the specific needs of various mining applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Email: sales@newelec.co.za
www: www.newelec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about NewElec Pretoria


