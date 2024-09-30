140 W USB-C PD reference design

Infineon has released a reference design, REF_140W_HFB_PAG2S, that was developed for USB-PD adaptor use. The design has a wide input range of 90 to 264 V AC, 50-60 Hz, and supports an output voltage range of 5 to 28 V(USB-PD 3.1 specification).
It features the industry’s first PD3.1 28 V EPR secondary-side controller EZ-PD PAG2S-PS that integrates ISB PD and synchronous rectification. The primary controller is a hybrid flyback combination controller XDPS2221.
The circuit also provides for firmware upgrade availability. With a low standby consumption of less than 75 mW, and a small form factor, this reference design is suitable for use in designs where high power density is required.
Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST Morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
Read more...Industrial on-line UPS improves lead time Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Emerson’s S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power during utility power failure, to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads.
Read more...Designing a smart wireless industrial sensor Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This article provides an overview of wireless standards and assesses the suitability of Bluetooth LE, SmartMesh (6LoWPAN over IEEE 802.15.4e), and Thread/Zigbee (6LoWPAN over IEEE 802.15.4) for use in industrial harsh RF environments.
Read more...100 V half-bridge GaN driver Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LT8418 from Analog Devices is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections.
Read more...Finer dead reckoning for GNSS module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy to use dead-reckoning GNSS standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations.
Read more...Precision sensor interface SoC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.