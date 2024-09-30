140 W USB-C PD reference design

30 September 2024 Electronics Technology

Infineon has released a reference design, REF_140W_HFB_PAG2S, that was developed for USB-PD adaptor use. The design has a wide input range of 90 to 264 V AC, 50-60 Hz, and supports an output voltage range of 5 to 28 V (USB-PD 3.1 specification).

It features the industry’s first PD3.1 28 V EPR secondary-side controller EZ-PD PAG2S-PS that integrates ISB PD and synchronous rectification. The primary controller is a hybrid flyback combination controller XDPS2221.

The circuit also provides for firmware upgrade availability. With a low standby consumption of less than 75 mW, and a small form factor, this reference design is suitable for use in designs where high power density is required.

