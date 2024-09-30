Categories

RF agile transceiver

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications. Its programmability and wideband capability make it ideal for a broad range of transceiver applications. The device combines an RF front end with a flexible mixed-signal baseband section and integrated frequency synthesisers, simplifying design-in by providing a configurable digital interface to a processor. The AD9361S-CSL receiver LO operates from 70 MHz to 6,0 GHz, and the transmitter LO operates from 46,875 MHz to 6,0 GHz range, covering most licensed and unlicensed bands. Channel bandwidths from less than 200 kHz to 56 MHz are supported.

The two independent direct conversion receivers have state-of-the-art noise figure and linearity. Each receive subsystem includes independent automatic gain control (AGC), dc offset correction, quadrature correction, and digital filtering, thereby eliminating the need for these functions in the digital baseband. The AD9361S-CSL also has flexible manual gain modes that can be externally controlled.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


