Compact MCU with advanced customisation

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.

This MCU group introduces the Configurable Logic Block (CLB) peripheral, enabling users to incorporate hardware-based custom logic into their applications. The CLB is comprised of 32 individual logic elements. Each logic element’s look up table (LUT)-based design offers vast customisation options, and CPU-independent operation improves the response time and power consumption.

This Microchip product family is available in eight-, 14-, and 20-pin packages and offers up to 14 kB of program Flash memory with up to 1 kB of RAM. Along with the CLB, the product family offers a 10-bit analogue to digital converter with computation (ADCC) capable of up to 100 ksps, an 8-bit digital to analogue converter, and two fast comparators with a 50 ns response time.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


