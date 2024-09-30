Compact MCU with advanced customisation

The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
This MCU group introduces the Configurable Logic Block (CLB) peripheral, enabling users to incorporate hardware-based custom logic into their applications. The CLB is comprised of 32 individual logic elements. Each logic element’s look up table (LUT)-based design offers vast customisation options, and CPU-independent operation improves the response time and power consumption.
This Microchip product family is available in eight-, 14-, and 20-pin packages and offers up to 14 kB of program Flash memory with up to 1 kB of RAM. Along with the CLB, the product family offers a 10-bit analogue to digital converter with computation (ADCC) capable of up to 100 ksps, an 8-bit digital to analogue converter, and two fast comparators with a 50 ns response time.
Wireless LTE connectivity Otto Wireless Solutions
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.
Evolution of the connected healthcare system Concilium Technologies
The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.
RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
2 GHz RF amplifier RF Design
The GRF9461 from Guerrilla RF is an RF gain block that operates from 40 MHz to 2,0 GHz and provides a gain of 19,8 dB with a noise figure of 1,8 dB.
How will Matter help us meet the smart home promise? Avnet Silica
Editor's Choice
From door locks to fridges, robot vacuum cleaners to security cameras, using Matter should mean consumers only need one app and controller to manage and monitor all the smart devices in their homes, instead of one per ecosystem.
Easy monitoring of remote farm assets CST Electronics
NeoCortec, providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware and software solutions, is working together with farmIT to enable easy monitoring of remote Australian farm assets.
10-27 GHz bidirectional detector RFiber Solutions
United Monolithic Semiconductors’ CHE1260-QAG is a bidirectional detector monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) that integrates a passive bidirectional coupler, two matched detector diodes, and two reference diodes.