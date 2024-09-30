NEX XON becomes Fortinet partner

30 September 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

Premier systems integrator NEC XON has become an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates NEC XON’s ability to expertly deploy, operate, and maintain its own end-to-end security solutions, helping organisations to achieve digital acceleration. The accreditation has been awarded in South Africa, Namibia, Kenya and Nigeria, with partner entities operating across sub-Saharan Africa.

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, NEC XON receives access to specialised training, and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing its own services for its customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. NEC XON can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility, while developing a more robust services portfolio.

NEC XON is one of two Fortinet professional services certified partners authorised to service multiple countries across Africa. It is also one of only two Fortinet EPSPs in South Africa. The status means that NEC XON’s regional offices can facilitate safe digital acceleration for African organisations.

For more information https://nec.xon.co.za

Credit(s)

NEC XON





