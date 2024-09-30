Development platform with LCD touchscreen

The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
A full range of hardware features are available on the board: an RGB interface LCD with touch panel, USART, USB Type-C FS (Source/Sink), Ethernet, microSD, Octo-SPI flash memory, SAI audio codec stereo with audio jack input/output, and MEMS digital microphone. This provides easy access to these peripherals to help develop applications. Several connectors such as ARDUINO Uno V3, Pmod, and STMod+ are also available on the board to provide an easy way to connect extension shields or daughterboards for specific applications.
Of particular interest is the addition of the RGB LCD touch panel. Combined with ST’s TouchGFX, an advanced and free-of-charge graphical framework optimised for STM32 microcontrollers, this provides a simple way to create an intuitive interface for any application.
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit integrates an STLINK-V3EC embedded in-circuit debugger and programmer for the STM32 microcontroller, and a USB Virtual COM port bridge. The STM32CubeH5 Expansion Package is also included, which gathers in one single package all the generic embedded software components required to develop an application on STM32H5 microcontrollers, and provides several examples and applications for easy understanding.
Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon offers a range of CoolSiC MOSFET discrete devices from 650 to 2000 V, ideally suited for hard- and resonant-switching topologies.
Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.
140 W USB-C PD reference design Altron Arrow
Electronics Technology
The design has a wide input range of 90 to 264 V AC, 50-60 Hz, and supports an output voltage range of 5 to 28 V (USB-PD 3.1 specification).
New support for Debian OS
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits.
RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
Industrial on-line UPS improves lead time Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Emerson’s S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power during utility power failure, to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads.
PIC micros with integrated FPGA features
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management, and predictable response times for controllers.