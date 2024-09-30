Development platform with LCD touchscreen

30 September 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.

A full range of hardware features are available on the board: an RGB interface LCD with touch panel, USART, USB Type-C FS (Source/Sink), Ethernet, microSD, Octo-SPI flash memory, SAI audio codec stereo with audio jack input/output, and MEMS digital microphone. This provides easy access to these peripherals to help develop applications. Several connectors such as ARDUINO Uno V3, Pmod, and STMod+ are also available on the board to provide an easy way to connect extension shields or daughterboards for specific applications.

Of particular interest is the addition of the RGB LCD touch panel. Combined with ST’s TouchGFX, an advanced and free-of-charge graphical framework optimised for STM32 microcontrollers, this provides a simple way to create an intuitive interface for any application.

The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit integrates an STLINK-V3EC embedded in-circuit debugger and programmer for the STM32 microcontroller, and a USB Virtual COM port bridge. The STM32CubeH5 Expansion Package is also included, which gathers in one single package all the generic embedded software components required to develop an application on STM32H5 microcontrollers, and provides several examples and applications for easy understanding.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





