Online tool for data centre planning and design

30 September 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

Vertiv has unveiled a new tool designed to transform and simplify the configuration of prefabricated modular (PFM) data centres. Available now in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Vertiv Modular Designer Lite is a user-friendly, web-based application aimed at streamlining the process of designing Vertiv SmartMod and SmartMod Max solutions to meet specific user needs.

The Vertiv Modular Designer Lite offers an array of features to enhance the customer experience. It addresses the challenges of early planning, and provides a proposed solution based on customer inputs that can be helpful to a range of technical and non-technical stakeholders. Users can quickly design all-in-one data centres up to 200 kW, without any technical background. The tool requires no logins or software downloads, allowing users to select from a range of optional configurations to design their modular data centres in just a few minutes.

Data centres configured within the app are tailored to meet the specific needs and geographical location of each user. By incorporating inputs such as site location, weather data for precise cooling equipment sizing, IT load requirements, rack specifications, battery backup considerations, and electrical topology preferences, the app allows optimal customisation and redundancy planning.

With support for 2D and 3D visualisations, users can save configurations for future reference and quick modification, access essential technical documentation, and communicate directly with Vertiv experts throughout the process.

For more information visit www.vertiv.com





