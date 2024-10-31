Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
30 September 2024
Events
AMD Versal AI Engines can revolutionise high-performance digital signal processing (DSP) design capabilities on AMD Versal adaptive SoCs. By enabling designers to scale DSP compute capabilities and future-ready designs for today, Versal AI Engines are ideal for all next-gen compute-intensive DSP applications.
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion. Plus, Versal AI Engine design tools include a DSP library function and enhanced IP cores for a straightforward design flow, enabling quick development of high-performance DSP designs.
In this webinar series, experts from AMD will introduce Versal AI Engine technology, and demonstrate how it can be used to accelerate a variety of valuable DSP algorithms.
Topics in this webinar series include:
• An introduction to Versal adaptive SoC and AI Engine technology.
• Acceleration of a polyphase channeliser design using Versal AI Engines.
• Acceleration of FFT algorithms using Versal AI Engines.
Date: 31 October 2024
Time: 16:00 CAT
To register visit https://bit.ly/3BX5De6
