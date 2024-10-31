Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP

30 September 2024 Events

AMD Versal AI Engines can revolutionise high-performance digital signal processing (DSP) design capabilities on AMD Versal adaptive SoCs. By enabling designers to scale DSP compute capabilities and future-ready designs for today, Versal AI Engines are ideal for all next-gen compute-intensive DSP applications.​

Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion. Plus, Versal AI Engine design tools include a DSP library function and enhanced IP cores for a straightforward design flow, enabling quick development of high-performance DSP designs.

In this webinar series, experts from AMD will introduce Versal AI Engine technology, and demonstrate how it can be used to accelerate a variety of valuable DSP algorithms.

Topics in this webinar series include:

• An introduction to Versal adaptive SoC and AI Engine technology.

• Acceleration of a polyphase channeliser design using Versal AI Engines.

• Acceleration of FFT algorithms using Versal AI Engines.

Date: 31 October 2024

Time: 16:00 CAT

To register visit https://bit.ly/3BX5De6




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry
Events
Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SMTA International 20-24 October Rosemont, IL, USA The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and ...

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
   The Future of PCB Design 1 & 3 October Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...

Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.

Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa    2-6 September    Johannesburg    Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa.    Register at www.electramining.co.za...

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.

Read more...
Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
Events
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.

Read more...
Events
Events
SEMICON West 9-11 July San Francisco, USA Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.

Read more...
Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
Events
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved