Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP

30 September 2024 Events

AMD Versal AI Engines can revolutionise high-performance digital signal processing (DSP) design capabilities on AMD Versal adaptive SoCs. By enabling designers to scale DSP compute capabilities and future-ready designs for today, Versal AI Engines are ideal for all next-gen compute-intensive DSP applications.​

Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion. Plus, Versal AI Engine design tools include a DSP library function and enhanced IP cores for a straightforward design flow, enabling quick development of high-performance DSP designs.

In this webinar series, experts from AMD will introduce Versal AI Engine technology, and demonstrate how it can be used to accelerate a variety of valuable DSP algorithms.

Topics in this webinar series include:

• An introduction to Versal adaptive SoC and AI Engine technology.

• Acceleration of a polyphase channeliser design using Versal AI Engines.

• Acceleration of FFT algorithms using Versal AI Engines.

Date: 31 October 2024

Time: 16:00 CAT

To register visit https://bit.ly/3BX5De6





