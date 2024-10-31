Categories

AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry

30 September 2024 Events

Modern equipment inside an EMS factory generates large volumes of structured data about its performance, status and operations. This data, when collected and analysed, can be used to improve factory processes, solve product quality issues, and determine the root causes of machine failures.

Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics. This two-day course will explore data from factory machines, such as SMT and test equipment, and how AI tools can aid in analysing and interpreting that data. Time is running out to sign up before the course starts.

Topics include:

• What is machine data?

• How to collect and analyse machine data.

• Visualising and analysing machine data using Grafana.

• What are AI copilots and agents?

• Applications of AI technologies to analysing machine data.

• IPC-CFX standard.

Date: 29–31 October 2024

For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3NBWquc




