AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry
30 September 2024
Events
Modern equipment inside an EMS factory generates large volumes of structured data about its performance, status and operations. This data, when collected and analysed, can be used to improve factory processes, solve product quality issues, and determine the root causes of machine failures.
Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics. This two-day course will explore data from factory machines, such as SMT and test equipment, and how AI tools can aid in analysing and interpreting that data. Time is running out to sign up before the course starts.
Topics include:
• What is machine data?
• How to collect and analyse machine data.
• Visualising and analysing machine data using Grafana.
• What are AI copilots and agents?
• Applications of AI technologies to analysing machine data.
• IPC-CFX standard.
Date: 29–31 October 2024
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3NBWquc
Further reading:
Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
Events
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SMTA International
20-24 October
Rosemont, IL, USA
The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
The Future of PCB Design
1 & 3 October
Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...
Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics
Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.
Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa
2-6 September Johannesburg Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa. Register at www.electramining.co.za...
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.
Read more...
Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
Events
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.
Read more...
Events
Events
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.
Read more...
Metrology in Testing Laboratories course
Events
This course addresses the aspects of selecting, managing, and calibrating the test and measuring equipment such as thermometers, mass balances, pH meters, and others which are commonly found in testing laboratories.
Read more...