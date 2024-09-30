Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices

Infineon CoolSiC MOSFETs are built on a state-of-the-art trench semiconductor process optimised to allow for both the lowest losses in the application and the highest reliability in operation. The discrete CoolSiC MOSFET portfolio comes in 650, 750, 1200, 1700 and 2000 V classes, with on-resistance ratings from 7 mΩ up to 1000 mΩ. CoolSiC trench technology enables a flexible parameter-set, which is used for implementation of application-specific features in respective product portfolios, for example, gate-source voltages, avalanche specification, short-circuit capability, or internal body diode rated for hard commutation.
The range of 650 V CoolSiC MOSFETs offer optimised switching behaviours at high currents and low capacitances and are designed for a variety of industrial applications including servers, telecommunications, and motor drives. The 750 V and 1200 V MOSFET range is available for both industrial and automotive qualified applications, such as on-board charger/PFC, auxiliary inverters, and uninterruptible power supplies. The selection of 1700 V devices is offered with flyback typology that can be used in energy storage systems, fast EV charging, and power management in SMPS and solar energy systems. Lastly, the 2000 V module offers increased power density and voltage margin, designated for high-voltage applications such as fast EV charging and solar energy systems.
These discrete packaged modules are ideally suited for both hard- and resonant-switching topologies like power factor correction (PFC) circuits, bi-directional topologies, and DC-DC converters or DC-AC inverters. An excellent immunity against unwanted parasitic turn-on effects creates a benchmark in low dynamic loss, even at zero-volt turn-off voltage in bridge topologies.
Read more...Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.
Read more...The cause of Li-ion battery fires
Power Electronics / Power Management
Thermal runaway in Li-ion batteries is a dangerous situation where the battery gets extremely hot, leading to the rapid release of heat and gases, which can result in fires or explosions.
Read more...Development platform with LCD touchscreen Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit from STMicroelectronics is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
Read more...Power optimiser tech ensures peace of mind
Power Electronics / Power Management
In times of crisis, such as a fire, Sungrow’s technology swiftly springs into action, shutting down key modules in just 20 seconds, two-thirds the time of the current industry standard.
Read more...New nickel-metal hydride railway battery system Avnet Abacus
Power Electronics / Power Management
The modular Ni-MH battery system from Panasonic Energy is engineered to provide an auxiliary power supply for railway vehicles, offering a range of features that sets it apart from traditional systems.
Read more...Power module for industrial and medical Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TUNS1200 is a compact power converter from Cosel that has a 1,2 kW low-profile onboard AC/DC power module, and is designed for demanding worldwide applications.