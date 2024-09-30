Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices

Power Electronics / Power Management





Infineon CoolSiC MOSFETs are built on a state-of-the-art trench semiconductor process optimised to allow for both the lowest losses in the application and the highest reliability in operation. The discrete CoolSiC MOSFET portfolio comes in 650, 750, 1200, 1700 and 2000 V classes, with on-resistance ratings from 7 mΩ up to 1000 mΩ. CoolSiC trench technology enables a flexible parameter-set, which is used for implementation of application-specific features in respective product portfolios, for example, gate-source voltages, avalanche specification, short-circuit capability, or internal body diode rated for hard commutation.

The range of 650 V CoolSiC MOSFETs offer optimised switching behaviours at high currents and low capacitances and are designed for a variety of industrial applications including servers, telecommunications, and motor drives. The 750 V and 1200 V MOSFET range is available for both industrial and automotive qualified applications, such as on-board charger/PFC, auxiliary inverters, and uninterruptible power supplies. The selection of 1700 V devices is offered with flyback typology that can be used in energy storage systems, fast EV charging, and power management in SMPS and solar energy systems. Lastly, the 2000 V module offers increased power density and voltage margin, designated for high-voltage applications such as fast EV charging and solar energy systems.

These discrete packaged modules are ideally suited for both hard- and resonant-switching topologies like power factor correction (PFC) circuits, bi-directional topologies, and DC-DC converters or DC-AC inverters. An excellent immunity against unwanted parasitic turn-on effects creates a benchmark in low dynamic loss, even at zero-volt turn-off voltage in bridge topologies.

