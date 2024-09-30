High-voltage insulation resistance testers

30 September 2024 Test & Measurement





Fluke has recently announced two portable and lightweight (1,3 kg) insulation resistance testers for fast, accurate and reliable testing up to 2500 V DC.

The high-voltage 1535 and 1537 Insulation Resistance Testers are ideal for industrial electricians, maintenance technicians, electrical engineers and field service engineers looking to simplify frontline troubleshooting and improve productivity. Whether used on the factory floor or in the field at a solar PV installation, the insulation testers deliver equally rapid and stable resistance measurements, and enable users to cover greater workloads with a single tool.

Completing the tester range from Fluke in this sector, the 1535 and 1537 Insulation Resistance Testers can take up to 6500 measurements at 250 V, or 1300 measurements at 2500 V with one set of batteries. For greater flexibility, test voltages are user selectable and adjustable, and a ramp function is also available, which is ideal for industrial or solar PV applications.

Resistance measurements can also be taken up to 500 GΩ, whether working on small circuits or high-voltage systems, while the 1537 Insulation Resistance Tester enables measurements to be stored for later review or PC transfer using the Fluke software provided. Both testers are user friendly, with intuitive user interfaces. The Fluke 1537 has a high short circuit current of up to 5 mA and both testers have enhanced safety rating through CAT IV 600 V and built-in voltage alarm function.

Credit(s)

Comtest





