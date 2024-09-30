High-voltage insulation resistance testers

Fluke has recently announced two portable and lightweight (1,3 kg) insulation resistance testers for fast, accurate and reliable testing up to 2500 V DC.
The high-voltage 1535 and 1537 Insulation Resistance Testers are ideal for industrial electricians, maintenance technicians, electrical engineers and field service engineers looking to simplify frontline troubleshooting and improve productivity. Whether used on the factory floor or in the field at a solar PV installation, the insulation testers deliver equally rapid and stable resistance measurements, and enable users to cover greater workloads with a single tool.
Completing the tester range from Fluke in this sector, the 1535 and 1537 Insulation Resistance Testers can take up to 6500 measurements at 250 V, or 1300 measurements at 2500 V with one set of batteries. For greater flexibility, test voltages are user selectable and adjustable, and a ramp function is also available, which is ideal for industrial or solar PV applications.
Resistance measurements can also be taken up to 500 GΩ, whether working on small circuits or high-voltage systems, while the 1537 Insulation Resistance Tester enables measurements to be stored for later review or PC transfer using the Fluke software provided. Both testers are user friendly, with intuitive user interfaces. The Fluke 1537 has a high short circuit current of up to 5 mA and both testers have enhanced safety rating through CAT IV 600 V and built-in voltage alarm function.
Digital PSU with four variable outputs Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech 6215 is a laboratory power supply with four separate voltage outputs, each one infinitely variable using the rotary controls on the front of the unit.
Read more...Accurate laser measurement Avnet Silica
Test & Measurement
Online Teaser: Panasonic Industry’s laser sensor has a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs.
Read more...Enhanced distribution transformer monitor Comtest
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.
Read more...Decoding the world of DMP with OMRON Omron Electronics
Test & Measurement
OMRON has unveiled its latest breakthrough, the V450-H ultra-rugged handheld scanner, which is tailored specifically for industrial direct part mark reading.