Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

High-voltage insulation resistance testers

30 September 2024 Test & Measurement


Fluke has recently announced two portable and lightweight (1,3 kg) insulation resistance testers for fast, accurate and reliable testing up to 2500 V DC.

The high-voltage 1535 and 1537 Insulation Resistance Testers are ideal for industrial electricians, maintenance technicians, electrical engineers and field service engineers looking to simplify frontline troubleshooting and improve productivity. Whether used on the factory floor or in the field at a solar PV installation, the insulation testers deliver equally rapid and stable resistance measurements, and enable users to cover greater workloads with a single tool.

Completing the tester range from Fluke in this sector, the 1535 and 1537 Insulation Resistance Testers can take up to 6500 measurements at 250 V, or 1300 measurements at 2500 V with one set of batteries. For greater flexibility, test voltages are user selectable and adjustable, and a ramp function is also available, which is ideal for industrial or solar PV applications.

Resistance measurements can also be taken up to 500 GΩ, whether working on small circuits or high-voltage systems, while the 1537 Insulation Resistance Tester enables measurements to be stored for later review or PC transfer using the Fluke software provided. Both testers are user friendly, with intuitive user interfaces. The Fluke 1537 has a high short circuit current of up to 5 mA and both testers have enhanced safety rating through CAT IV 600 V and built-in voltage alarm function.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Digital PSU with four variable outputs
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech 6215 is a laboratory power supply with four separate voltage outputs, each one infinitely variable using the rotary controls on the front of the unit.

Read more...
Digital accelerometer for high dynamics applications
RS South Africa Test & Measurement
TDK extends its Tronics portfolio with the AXO314, a high-performance digital MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range for industrial applications operating under shock and vibration.

Read more...
Acceleration sensors for wearables
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced two new acceleration sensors, the BMA530 and BMA580, both offered in a compact size of only 1,2 x 0,8 x 0,55 mm.

Read more...
Accurate laser measurement
Avnet Silica Test & Measurement
Online Teaser: Panasonic Industry’s laser sensor has a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs.

Read more...
Handheld analyser with wide frequency range
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PXN-400 from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser that covers a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz, with an analytical bandwidth of 100 MHz.

Read more...
Comtest introduces Ametek’s Mi-BEAM series
Comtest Power Electronics / Power Management
The Mi-BEAM series is a programmable DC power system that can be used in testing batteries, fuel cells, and solar inverters.

Read more...
Real-time portable spectrum analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The SA series from HAROGIC Technologies is designed as a compact USB real-time spectrum analyser using low SWaP principles.

Read more...
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor
Comtest Power Electronics / Power Management
The DTM now also supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and MODBUS protocols, and a built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network.

Read more...
Python package for digitisers and generators
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released an open-source Python package, ‘spcm’, that is now available for the current line of all Spectrum Instrumentation test and measurement products.

Read more...
Decoding the world of DMP with OMRON
Omron Electronics Test & Measurement
OMRON has unveiled its latest breakthrough, the V450-H ultra-rugged handheld scanner, which is tailored specifically for industrial direct part mark reading.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved