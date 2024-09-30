HPE policy management platform

30 September 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

Duxbury Networking has announced the availability of the HPE Aruba ClearPass policy management platform, that enables business and personal devices to connect to an organisational level, in compliance with corporate security policies.

“This powerful network access control solution has been designed with Zero Trust security in mind,” says Warren Gordon, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Using HPE Aruba ClearPass, technology users can easily authenticate, authorise, and enforce secure network access control with role-based network policies based on Zero Trust security principles.”

South African companies can therefore simplify access for authorised users and devices using a ‘least privilege’ approach. This will secure visitors, partners, customers, and employees connecting to the company’s Wi-Fi, wired, and WAN networks. HPE Aruba ClearPass has built-in features such as pre-configured guest portals, and device configuration monitoring, while adhering to Zero Trust and SASE security principles.

“ClearPass is the only policy platform that centrally enforces all aspects of enterprise-grade access security for any industry sector. It delivers granular policy enforcement based on a user’s role, device type and role, authentication method, unified endpoint management (UEM) attributes, device health, traffic patterns, location, and time-of-day,” adds Gordon.

The solution is scalable to support tens of thousands of devices and authentications. There are licensing options available for small businesses and enterprise-class organisations, while also supporting centralised and distributed environments.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800 , info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





